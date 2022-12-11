Since the 17th century, political and military leaders have exhorted troops and citizens to “fight and die in the last ditch” in defense of their causes. Democracy in this country is now under siege, and our “last ditch” is the legal system.

The last six years prove that when enemies of democracy are required to battle in the courts, they inevitably, eventually, lose. In the halls of justice, they repeatedly suffer devastating defeats because there, and only there, are they bound by legal reason, evidence and rule of law. Outside those sacrosanct chambers, they can and do regularly defy law, logic, facts, standards and truth itself with relative impunity.

Witness the stunning defeats of former U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s special counsel John Durham in both of the only two cases he brought to trial and those of former President Donald Trump (the Biggest Loser himself) in several courts in Georgia, New York, Florida and the U.S. Supreme Court. And let us not forget the more than 60 losses in the 2020 election-denier lawsuits. “Release the Kraken” became “Send in the Clowns.”

While difficult to drink from the fire hose of their recent court losses, a few highlights illustrate the extent of the losing.

— The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the lawsuit over the Department of Justice seizure of classified documents at Trump’s Florida home.

— The U.S. Supreme Court required that Trump’s tax returns be turned over to Congress.

— U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, as well as former White House lawyers, all have been ordered to testify before grand juries.

— Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was convicted of contempt of Congress.

— Two leaders of the Oath Keepers were convicted of seditious conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding related to their involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, while 458 insurrectionists have pleaded guilty.

And the list goes on.

‘Lawyer in the house?’

As a result of their rejection of the fundamental, once shared, principles of political and legal disputes, these authoritarian acolytes are unable to hire the best lawyers and the ones they do crash and burn daily in courts and disciplinary proceedings.

This reminds one of Eddie Murphy’s character, Billy Ray Valentine, in the movie “Trading Places,” when on the floor surrounded by police with drawn guns, he calls out to the members of the stuffy Philadelphia men’s club, “Is there a lawyer in the house?” Scores of well-heeled lawyers turn away with studied disinterest.

It is no mystery why they find it difficult to engage counsel to pursue actions aimed at undermining democracy. Lawyers and judges across the nation take a sacred oath “to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States” — declaring loyalty to a set of ideas and principles, not to any person, title or office. Additionally, lawyers are trained to prove cases based on actual admissible evidence, reason and rule of law.

The authoritarians have, however, had no trouble engaging ethically challenged lawyers — from Roy Cohn to Michael Cohen, from Rudy Giuliani to Sidney Powell, from Christina Bobb to John Eastman — who have been more than willing to use and misuse the legal system to erode democracy.

Some have been sanctioned, some disbarred and more than 40 now face legal ethics complaints. Eleven lawyers were disbarred in the last national scandal to undermine democracy: Watergate. This infamous record is likely to be shattered soon.

Federal judiciary

Not to be outfoxed, the democracy deniers have tried to infect the judiciary with their malignancy in order to overrun our “last ditch.”

Their fearless leader appointed 234 Article III Judges: three to the U.S. Supreme Court; 54 to the federal appeals courts; and 174 to the federal District Courts. This represents 28% — more than one-quarter — of the federal judiciary.

He calls them “my judges,” though he recently complained, “As soon as they get appointed, they go rogue.” While many have, thankfully, exhibited no or little inclination to favor Trumpism over logic, evidence and rule of law, some recent decisions indicated that could change. And, the six horsemen on the U.S. Supreme Court remain a concerning wild card, particularly as Justice Clarence Thomas has failed to recuse himself from cases involving partisan matters tied to his wife, a right-wing activist.

All of these jurists are appointed for life and most are likely to serve for decades. Be afraid. Be very afraid.

A key bulwark

My most ardent, right-wing friend had a disturbing, yet equally telling, response when confronted with MAGA’s inability to attract great lawyers and staggering losses in court. “Facts do not matter in court,” he said. “Only who you contributed to. Corruption at the highest levels.”

Unsurprisingly, he had not one iota of evidence to support this wild conspiracy theory.

This is what we have come to — a complete rejection by many of the legitimacy of not only our democracy, but also of our independent judiciary, in the name of power and greed.

Authoritarian efforts to undermine an independent judiciary often include personal, ad hominem attacks on judges. Authoritarians question judicial integrity and legitimacy. They pardon admitted unapologetic co-conspirators, and appoint those loyal to a person, not to the Constitution. They employ intimidation and violence and blatantly defy court orders.

In a scholarly study of 163 nations between 1960 and 2000, those with an independent judiciary were much more likely to survive internal and external threats to democracy and to stave off authoritarianism.

The legal system has long been a key bulwark against any form of tyranny.

When Shakespeare had Dick the Butcher, plotting a revolt, say, “The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers” (“Henry VI: Part 2”), he was being serious — eliminating those who protected the rule of law could ensure success of any insurrection.

Just days ago, Trump called for “the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution” and for his installation as president.

The last madman who suggested such a thing was in 1933, in Germany. And he actually accomplished that goal, in part, because the lawyers and courts there abandoned their last ditch, or worse, were complicit.

Those threatening our democracy do so in large part because they have failed to successfully compete in our free and fair democratic process in the marketplace of ideas. This is precisely why 11 Southern states in 1860 took part in an unquestionably free and fair presidential election with 81.2% voter turnout and then, unhappy with the result, seceded in the greatest blow to democracy ever. That worked out so well.

In 1838, a 28-year-old Abraham Lincoln exhorted his friends and neighbors in warning of domestic tyranny: “Let reverence for the laws ... become the political religion of the nation. ... Reason — cold, calculating, unimpassioned reason — must furnish all the materials for our future support and defense.”

It is time to jump into that last ditch to defend our democracy. It may be our last chance.

M. Kelly Tillery is an intellectual property litigator with more than 40 years of experience. A Lancaster County resident, he is the author of the books “Sidebar: Reflections of a Philadelphia Lawyer,” and “Sidebar, Too: More Reflections of a Philadelphia Lawyer.” He has written extensively on Abraham Lincoln.