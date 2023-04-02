In today’s society, communities are more aware of mental health than ever before. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 78.1% of children ages 3 to 17 with depression received treatment in 2016, and 59.3% of children with anxiety received treatment.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness estimates that 1 in 6 U.S. children ages 6 to 17 experience a mental health disorder each year — that’s about 7.7 million children.

Even given this data, some school districts, including Manheim Township, have not implemented students’ ability to use mental health days.

A mental health day is an opportunity for students to stay home, rest, focus on their own health and, if necessary, seek out professional help. The idea of mental health days is not new. Within the past three years, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Virginia have passed legislation allowing children to miss school for mental health reasons.

Arguments against mental health days include the idea that students will abuse them and thus can easily skip school without a “valid” reason to do so. While this is certainly a possibility, it can be avoided rather smoothly if schools require specific information behind an absence related to mental health. For example, requiring students to list specific symptoms they are feeling and the possible causes behind these symptoms, or requiring students to contact a school psychologist in order to ensure the “validity” of a mental health day.

Although weekends are often considered an important time for rest and relaxation, they are not always the opportunity to reset they are believed to be. In high school, especially, students use weekends to work, do homework or get ahead for the school week to come. Cramming these activities into just two days becomes extremely exhausting at times, leading to burnout, which is a type of fatigue that occurs when one experiences a substantial amount of stress on a regular basis.

The school week begins to feel more like seven days than five days when students are constantly focusing on school rather than their own health.

As students ascend the grade ladder, course workload increases and so does stress. On top of this, students are encouraged to begin thinking about their futures and some are pushed to start the college process, particularly at the start of high school.

For a teenage student in today’s world, it is incredibly easy to become overwhelmed by all that is being thrown at you and slip into a spiral of deteriorating mental well-being.

Even though schools are starting to understand the school system’s negative effects on mental health and are starting to provide opportunities to help students manage that stress, they have only grazed the surface.

Frankly, schools do not do enough to teach students how to handle stress and balance school and life without burnout. In Pennsylvania, students are required by law to attend at least 12 years of school for 180 days each year. The least school systems can do is provide students with a way to take a break, recharge and focus on themselves.

A mental health day is no different than a sick day. If a student has the flu or another illness, it would be appropriate and necessary for that student to stay home and miss school in order to rest and recover.

Likewise, if a student is suffering from burnout, severe anxiety, depression, or a mental or emotional crisis, it would be both appropriate and necessary for that student to stay home and recover. It should not matter if the reason for a student staying home is physical or mental — a sick day is a sick day.

Success can only be achieved when students’ mental health is cared for. Students face challenges, whether in school or out of school, on a daily basis. Stressors like homework, course workload, tests, extracurricular activities, jobs and social relationships can often lead to burnout or feelings of anxiety that can quickly turn into a serious mental health issue.

Mental health issues do not discriminate and can strike anyone at any time. Mental health days are both beneficial and necessary to help students and allow them time to rest, take a break from everyday stressors and focus on their health.

Francesca Rossini is in the 12th grade at Manheim Township High School.

GET HELP

This column discusses mental health struggles. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org , 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 has launched nationally as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

If you are LGBTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help