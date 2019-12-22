When someone first meets a hoarder, it can be a disturbing experience.
To imagine that someone can become so devoted to futile, soulless objects is strange. Initially, people may feel the need to laugh and reassure themselves that they are not in such a state of being. In truth, much of mankind is hypocritical in this manner.
After all, if we were only to observe ourselves from a neutral perspective, we would see that there is a materialistic tendency in us all.
More and more, we find ourselves in love with our objects, sacrificing at the altar of commercialism and accumulation. Too often, especially in this season of Christmas, we become absorbed in the act of buying and selling worldly goods for a variety of reasons. We do so to comfort ourselves, to display our wealth, or simply because we enjoy possessing items.
It is difficult to resist the temptation to hold items at such a high value, as society bombards us with advertisements to acquire more objects. On television, on the radio, in the press and even on bus stops, there will always be individuals telling us to buy. At the end of the day, we need to recognize that we truly have little need of the things we are encouraged to acquire, and could do without many of them.
We too often associate happiness with those who own the most products, the biggest houses, the best name-brand clothes. Our society raises us to evaluate success in a material form, not in a personal form. We cannot measure life by things that are impermanent and outside of necessity, and have no value.
How many times have we seen people reject time spent with their families for time at work or for purchasing goods that are nowhere near as valuable as time with loved ones? Material things are unfulfilling and are nothing compared to the virtues of that which is intangible.
I am reminded of the words on a sign that hangs in the Bailey Savings and Loan in the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life”: “All that you can take with you is that which you’ve given away.” When someone gives food to the homeless, or spends time with a loved relative, or teaches a young one how to play baseball, the good deed, even if long forgotten, will always be a credit to his or her name.
In the humility of performing good deeds, we also construct other virtues, such as honesty, loyalty, compassion, hope and many others, all of which make us better people, and are similarly resistant to the changes of the world. It is in these instances of self-sacrifice, in which we seek neither fame nor glory, but only the goodwill of our fellow man, that true bountiful and immortal treasures lie.
Whenever we give our time to our friends, our money to the needy or our respect to our superiors, we earn for ourselves true gifts worthy of possession. While intangible, these acts will always remain far superior to the acquisition of a luxury car, an expensive suit or entertaining electronics. It is an excellent idea to keep this in mind during the Christmas season.
Tristan Anderson is in grade 12 at Columbia High School.