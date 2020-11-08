In my 20-plus years of paying attention to presidential elections and voting, my observation is that there is usually a time of healing needed in the aftermath. This year is no exception.

Disagreements that lead to division are natural in a political system that is defined by differing ideologies, yet when all is said and done, we must remember to honor one another in what we say and do. It has become quite common in our culture to react quickly with words without giving thought to the pain and division that our words can cause.

I understand: This year has made us all weary and our resilience is tested on a regular basis. It’s become easy to react out of frustration and to forget to think before speaking. For this reason, I choose to look to Scripture to be my script for everyday living. It has proven time and again to be full of wisdom and truth that shape how faith intersects with real life.

In what is known as the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus said to his followers, “You are the salt of the earth, but if salt has lost its taste, how shall its saltiness be restored? It is no longer good for anything except to be thrown out and trampled under people’s feet” (Matthew 5:13).

What does it mean to be the salt of the earth?

Whether you’re a person of faith or not, consider how being like salt can actually impact the people around you in a positive way.

Salt is a great metaphor. In the first century, salt was an important staple with three main purposes. First, it was used to preserve food. Refrigeration, freezing and canning technology were not available to prevent food from rotting quickly, so salt was a basic ingredient that had significant ability to protect and preserve food.

Second, it was used as a seasoning. It was a developed skill to know the right amount to add to food in order to bring out the best flavor. Salt isn’t consumed by the spoonful due to its strong taste and its effect on blood pressure; it is intended to enhance the taste of food.

Third, salt was used as a healing agent. When the body was cut, salt would be applied to the wound to accelerate healing and prevent infection. Have you ever tried to gargle with salt water to treat a sore throat? The purpose is to bring comfort, to reduce pain.

If Jesus called his followers to be the salt of the earth, we can actually be agents of healing, seasoning and preservation. A good starting place to apply this principle is with our words. The apostle Paul writes this admonition: “Let your conversation be always full of grace, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how to answer everyone” (Colossians 4:6).

Are you known for speaking words that are helpful or hurtful?

As a child, I was taught that if you didn’t have anything nice to say, you shouldn’t say anything at all. I took that to heart and was a quiet kid because it was very easy for me to think of unkind words. As a result, I’m grateful for that piece of advice because it kept me from saying things I would regret — and I really disliked having to apologize for something I said. I preferred silence over regret.

As I’ve gotten older, I realized that there is another side to using our words for good that would change that advice to something like this: If you don’t have anything nice to say, listen first to understand, then speak wisely chosen words. In other words, speak life.

Imagine if we paused long enough to use our words, written or spoken, to actually promote healing to those who may be hurting, and to provide the right amount of seasoning in conversation to preserve relationships from deteriorating. All of us have the ability to speak life but the choice is up to us.

Pastor and author Timothy Keller said this, “Christians are called by God to be living so sacrificially and beautifully that the people around us, who don’t believe what we believe, will soon be unable to imagine the world without us.”

What if we did so much good that the world around us could not imagine a world without us? Let’s be the salt of the earth by speaking life.

Matt Mylin is the lead pastor at Worship Center, a Lancaster church. Email: pastormatt@worshipcenter.org.