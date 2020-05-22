Fred Rogers called upon us to look for the helpers during dark times. And right now, our helpers are everywhere. They’re in our hospitals, driving our buses, stocking our shelves, delivering our packages, and so much more. They’re keeping us safe and healthy while we get through this pandemic.

Last year’s inaugural 143 Day — a day of action honoring Mister Rogers held on the 143rd day of the year, or May 22 — brought together Pennsylvanians to share in acts of kindness. This year, my husband, Gov. Tom Wolf, and I are calling upon all Pennsylvanians to celebrate 143 Day by looking for the helpers in their lives and thanking them.

Helpers come in many forms. They come as teachers taking extra time to connect with students they cannot be with in the classroom. They come as loved ones sending care packages and the mail carriers that deliver them to your door. They come as the police officers, ambulance crews, and firefighters who continue to respond to emergencies and keep our communities safe.

And, they come as our essential workers who have kept us fed, warm and secure, often at the risk of contracting the virus.

For too long, these unsung heroes have worked with little recognition. Some have worked long hours for little pay or inadequate benefits. Some have dealt with us at our worst, when we are stressed, frustrated, or anxious. Yet, they continue to provide us with the help we need to get us through this crisis.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

My husband Tom and I extend our deepest gratitude to these Pennsylvanians, and we’re asking everyone to do the same.

Even with social distancing, we still have many ways to say “thank you” to our helpers. We can send a card, an email, a text message, or a social media message. We can give a thumbs-up or a nod. We can hold up a sign. And if you need other ideas, use the kindness generator at 143day.dced.pa.gov.

As we saw last year, a little kindness can go a long way. And we need kindness now more than ever.

So please, join us in walking in the footsteps of Fred Rogers on 143 Day by spreading a little kindness, especially to our helpers.

Frances Wolf is the first lady of Pennsylvania.