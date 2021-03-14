The microphones had been turned down low — so low that many citizens gathered inside the rural eastern Lancaster County municipal building couldn’t hear what their elected officials were deliberating or voting on.

Justin Stoltzfus remembers this small, but telling, detail about East Earl Township nearly a decade ago.

There were other, bigger problems, too. The township’s supervisors and staff routinely tried to keep citizens and journalists, including Stoltzfus, a freelancer for LNP | LancasterOnline, in the dark by withholding crucial details and records from the public.

In one of the most notorious examples, many residents had no idea until the newspaper reported on it that a $1.2 million bridge project was underway with the goal of accommodating about 15 vehicles a day.

In another, then-Supervisor David Zimmerman secretly used his position to advance a land deal in which he and his brother had a financial stake. (Readers learned of Zimmerman’s ethical breach only when he was fined $14,000 by the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission and after he was elected to the state House, where he continues to serve.)

East Earl wasn’t unique in its disdain for transparency or the journalists pressing for it, though. Elsewhere, an Eden Township supervisor once set fire to copies of this newspaper in protest of its reporting on why that southeastern Lancaster County municipality was bouncing checks. And a borough mayor once threatened to have his police department “keep an eye” on a reporter who was questioning the borough’s efforts at transparency.

Some elected officials continue to behave this way.

“This kind of thing happens all over the place, but maybe to a lesser extent,” said Stoltzfus, who covers several school boards and township governments in Lancaster County. “Most places follow the Sunshine Act, but some still push back on giving people the information they need.”

This week is Sunshine Week, a time when we talk about the importance of transparency in government.

The situation in too many places remains gloomy. But I want to spend some time today talking about a few bright spots.

Forty-one bright spots, to be exact.

They make up LNP | LancasterOnline’s network of freelance correspondents, the trained writers and reporters who do the difficult, unglamorous, mostly thankless and yet incredibly important job of bringing you information from 89 municipal and school boards in Lancaster and surrounding counties at a time when other news organizations have drastically cut coverage of local government.

In the battle for facts, in the fight for truth, they work on the front lines.

They, along with LNP | LancasterOnline’s staff reporters, agitate for more sunshine day in and day out. They likely can recite swaths of Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act and Right-to-Know Law.

Our freelancers write about how much it’s going to cost to fill the pothole down the street, what’s going to happen when your fire department merges with another, whether your school taxes are going up next year and, if so, why.

“These are small issues that people don’t come to talk about or listen to, but in the long run they can have an impact on their lives,” said Marcella Peyre-Ferry, a veteran freelance reporter from Oxford who covers much of southern Lancaster County for LNP | LancasterOnline.

“A lot of the stuff supervisors do, at least in the south end, are quality-of-life issues like zoning. Where can you put that saw mill? That’s going to be an impact on the neighbors. Or how small can lot be to have a buggy horse?”

That information is essential to the community, as is Peyre-Ferry.

“I’m a steady face who’s always there,” she said.

To put their work into perspective, consider this: LNP | LancasterOnline’s freelance reporters are responsible for serving as watchdogs on nearly $2 billion in taxpayer money spent annually by Lancaster County’s 60 municipalities and school districts. That’s about $3,700 for every man, woman and child here.

Without their presence at every meeting and reporting on seemingly mundane affairs, the cost of running government to you would be much greater, whether because of fraud or waste.

Researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago and University of Notre Dame found that municipal borrowing costs increased, costing the average municipality an additional $650,000 per bond issue in areas that saw their newspapers shuttered.

“The loss of government monitoring resulting from a closure is associated with higher government wages and deficits,” the researchers concluded. “Overall, our results indicate that local newspapers hold their governments accountable, keeping municipal borrowing costs low and ultimately saving local taxpayers money.”

Kyle Kutz has worked as a freelance reporter for LNP | LancasterOnline since January 2018. It’s sometimes a challenge to distill hours and hours of sometimes murky discussions into clear, concise reports for citizens.

“Sometimes there’s a lack of clarity. They have these conversations that last an hour. And the way they give information to the public — I’m like, ‘Guys, what was just accomplished?’ ” said Kutz, of Lancaster. “Just providing that clarity to the public can be a hassle. Sometimes they can brush over huge stories. You’re like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa. What’s going on?’ ”

He describes municipal news — the news that’s closest to you — as “the most real I’ve ever seen news.”

It’s not Beltway journalism. It’s not the Sunday morning talk shows or cable news shoutfests.

It’s vital information that helps citizens find solutions to problems in their communities.

“When it comes to local, we’re just really trying to help,” Kutz said, “and we’re just trying to give you the news.”

And Lancaster County is better off for it.

Tom Murse is the executive editor of LNP | LancasterOnline.

Interested in joining LNP | LancasterOnline’s team of municipal and school board correspondents? Please go to steinmancommunications.com/careers. To read their work, please visit LancasterOnline.com/news/regional.