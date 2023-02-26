While volunteering as a physician in Ukraine this past fall, I asked a tall 14-year-old with big brown eyes, “What do you want Americans to know about Ukraine right now?”

She responded, with a gravity beyond her years, “The fight is real.”

Her father Andriy, 45, added, “We need help. Ukrainians are dying on battlefields with petal-thin outerwear in subzero weather. Our food and clothing factories have been blown up. Our young children (have been) kidnapped by Russian soldiers and shoved to Russia for adoption. Our electric plants pummeled by drones, leaving our ill and elderly to be found frozen to death in their beds. But we are still fighting.”

He then sighed heavily, saying, “We are standing up to a Russian tyrant and his nation, where Russians who dare call this ‘a war’ are tossed into jail. Still, without effective help, Ukrainians may be annihilated. And our big resource-rich country captured. Then the rest of the world will be exposed to a bear that will stop at nothing.”

I interviewed close to 20 Ukrainians from all walks of life when I was there last fall.

A 71-year-old graphic artist wanted Americans to know that “our traditions and our practice of Christianity are centuries old. However, our necks have been pinched under the strong hands of Russian czars and communist rulers. They systematically sought to destroy those who prayed, sang or wrote in Ukrainian. Nevertheless, we managed to gain our independence in 1991.”

“With the fall of the Soviet Union, the Iron Curtain came down. And we don’t want to go back to having our schoolchildren having to wear red (scarves) or be severely punished. Having neighbors rewarded for informing against those who dare to even sing a lullaby in Ukrainian.”

Ukrainians, she said, do not want to return to a time when poets were sent to psychiatric prisons, churches were turned into government buildings and church altars were “desecrated with bullets.”

This past year, Ukraine has seen the decimation of so many cities.

A 26-year-old medical assistant told me how she managed to escape from the seaside city of Mariupol, where few buildings have been left unscathed. Her two cats and grandmother were buried alive by Russian attacks on high-rise residential buildings. Pictures on her phone revealed schools, hospitals and bridges shattered, as if a tsunami or a nuclear weapon had struck.

Russian flags have been raised over the bones of Ukrainians. U.S. officials believe the Russians have committed crimes against humanity.

What is the critical mass of Ukrainians who must die before wider-scale interventions are dispatched to Ukraine?

‘Freedom knows no dying’

I asked a variety of people from different Ukrainian towns what they loved most about their country. Their answers came quickly: their Ukrainian “roots,” “culture” and “language.” These are the very things Russia is bent on banishing.

When I asked if they could choose anywhere to live during this tumultuous time, the most common preference was to remain in Ukraine. It is the country where their ancestors have sought for centuries to maintain their identity.

In 1845, the Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko wrote, while imprisoned, “Our soul shall never perish, freedom knows no dying.” Now, Ukrainian car radios play songs with lyrics declaring “we are a strong people” and, on behalf of soldiers at war, “wait for me.”

The most painful thing about this war, Ukrainians told me, was how it has “stolen” youth and youthfulness. How it has cut off fathers and husbands from children and wives. And how the war has thrown elderly from homes in bombed eastern Ukraine onto the streets of the country’s western regions.

Ukrainians also shared their disbelief about the depths to which Russian people have fallen prey to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s propaganda. This propaganda has enabled cruelties such as the dismemberment of Ukrainians in Bucha — one resident from that town spoke to me in broken sentences of such butchery.

When I asked Ukrainians if the gruesome war had changed their faith, some said that it had been shaken but then intensified. Several said they believed that prayer holds power and has inspired their efforts to help others. They have taken in strangers or risked their lives by traveling weekly to war zones to deliver blankets and medical supplies.

A citizen of neighboring Slovakia gave me a Christmas ornament in the form of a wooden ambulance. She came to serve as a driver of our mobile medical unit because she could no longer remain a spectator, she said.

Another woman, who weaves military camouflage nets, spoke of having only a 20-minute warning to pack a suitcase and vacate her residence in eastern Ukraine before the railroad tracks were blown up.

Many people could take just one bag with them as they fled their homes.

I asked some people in western Ukraine what they had packed in their emergency bags in preparation for immediate evacuation. Photos, documents and medicine were the typical answers. But one appliance repairman told me that his only concern was for “what can help others ... maybe some food and something to keep them warm.” A medical student told me that she’s packed medications in hopes of banding together with colleagues to assist the wounded.

I was struck by how many people put others before themselves. What also stood out was the lack of attachment to possessions.

One schoolteacher told me that wherever she may need to run to, what matters most to her is taking a handful of Ukrainian soil. This recalled my mother’s memories of living in Ukraine in the early 1940s and hearing of Nazis driving into the forests and packing trucks with the fertile black earth.

It is my late mother, Katherine Kochno, who propelled me to travel to Ukraine to help. Her courage inspired me to leave my comfort zone to travel to her native country.

She and her family fled Ukraine after her father, a Ukrainian Orthodox priest, was sentenced by the Soviet regime to a Siberian concentration camp, where he perished.

My mother spoke in many forums about the atrocities that unfolded behind the Iron Curtain. As a university professor in the United States, she never stopped championing freedom.

Brutal anniversary

One day, I dared to ask people “who rules you?”

Only one woman replied, “Putin,” due to his militaristic acts.

Another firmly said, “God. He takes me by the shoulders and points me in the direction I should go.”

Still another replied, “My parents.”

One said, “My husband.”

One man maintained, “Logic.”

Yet another stated, “My upbringing.”

A few said “no one” ruled them.

One person softly said, “Hope.”

Friday marked the one-year anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked and brutal invasion of Ukraine. What drives a tyrant to dismember a society? To launch nearly daily missiles and drones that crush buildings, terrorize civilians and claim lives? To force schoolchildren into bomb shelters nearly daily, to freeze public transportation in the middle of the street as air raid sirens sound?

At first, those sirens whine like distant ghosts and then, wind up to a holler that you can hear even from a fourth-floor apartment.

What drives a tyrant to dismember a people by blasting hospitals, kindergartens and malls with bombs? Pets, people and buildings are left in pieces on the streets of Ukraine. Shoe factories, grain boats and vegetable rail cars are targeted. Cities are pitched into darkness, while electrical stations sustain hit after hit. Since last February, millions of Ukrainians have been left homeless and hungry; millions more have become refugees.

The Ukrainian word for February is an adjective that means “fierce.” This seems appropriate.

The war started by Russia last February is being fought by Ukrainians using not just military tanks but tractors against sophisticated Russian weaponry. By schoolchildren as they persist in going to school. By silver-haired men brushing the streets clean at the crack of dawn. By those who stopped to help me when I got lost after a missile plunged the city into utter darkness.

As President Joe Biden said during his surprise visit to Kyiv last Monday, the people of Ukraine “remind the world every single day what the meaning of the word ‘courage’ is. ... It’s astounding.”

Can Ukraine keep it and its neighbors from being squeezed back under the Iron Curtain?

The answer lies in the wise and well-known saying: “All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

Dr. Vera Guertler is a physician residing in Lancaster County.

