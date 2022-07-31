Remember the days of Jade Helm 15? It was a federal military operation in 2015 conducted over several states and designed to train soldiers for foreign combat. The operation elicited enough attention from the right that U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz reached out to the Pentagon, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered his State Guard to monitor the “military activities.”

The Jade Helm 15 uproar involved a conspiracy theory that then-President Barack Obama intended to declare martial law and not leave office after his second term. It was whispered about at the church I attended and alluded to at the political conferences I sat through. At the time, I didn’t find the fixation alarming. After all, as Lord Acton wrote in the 19th century, I believed that “power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

Nevertheless, I found those warnings about martial law to be dubious. After Donald Trump won the 2016 election, there wasn’t a fear lingering in the background that somehow, beneath the facade of institutional norms, lurked Obama’s secret plan to thwart our liberal democracy and establish himself as America’s Vladimir Putin.

Over the past four years, however, the political tables have turned. The American people have a case in which a sitting president, after a clear election loss, used the capacity of his office to spread lies about the election results; pressured elected officials to commit fraud in order to “find votes”; and abandoned his duty to protect the U.S. Capitol building, members of Congress and, most shockingly, his own vice president from insurrectionists he knew were armed.

In addition, this former president worked with and coordinated plans to illegally throw out electoral votes and have some state legislatures submit fraudulent slates of electors in order to secure an illegitimate presidential victory.

That is what the hearings of the U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol have confirmed — a self-evident coup, witnessed and documented.

Yet Trump’s return path to the White House looks stronger today than it did two years ago. The damning revelations brought forth at the Jan. 6 hearings by former White House aides and administration officials have created a false sense of security, leading to headlines claiming that President Joe Biden, despite his low approval ratings, would defeat Trump head to head.

If the 2024 presidential election were held today, it appears that Trump wouldn’t only win the Electoral College, he’d likely win the popular vote, too. The current average of Trump vs. Biden polls has Trump at 44.5% and Biden at 42.5%. For reference, the polling averages on Election Day in 2020 had Biden at 51.2% to Trump’s 44%.

It’s undeniable that the disastrous Afghanistan withdraw, a surging border crisis, skyrocketing inflation and the fears of an oncoming recession have contributed to President Biden’s drop in approval. Couple that with his displays of mental ineptitude and none of this is a surprise.

Our republic is fragile, especially when preserving it requires voters to prioritize a political philosophy, like democratic government, over their immediate economic needs.

When Trump bragged “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters,” he could have swapped in “plan a coup to overthrow a legitimate presidential election” and been proven right — especially if gas prices were high.

The issue of winning isn’t the only matter of concern. There are the issues driving people to the ballot box. When was the last time “certifying elections” was a top issue for voters? It won’t even make pollsters’ questionnaires, and yet it is absolutely on the ballot.

Mastriano vs. Shapiro

A more immediate example would be Pennsylvania’s governor race, in which the Republican candidate, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, has said that as governor, “I could decertify every (voting) machine in the state with the stroke of a pen via my secretary of state.”

As of today, the website FiveThirtyEight gives the Democratic candidate, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, an 81% chance of winning with a projected margin of victory around 6%. Is that reassuring? Certainly, if a four-year patch to preserve institutional norms is a priority for you.

That doesn’t change the fact that a candidate who bused people to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and actively sought to void out Pennsylvania’s popular vote is garnering support from an estimated 46% of Pennsylvanians! Win or lose, that is reprehensible.

Looking back, I wanted to believe that the people “on alert” to expose the “secret machinations” of the Obama administration were doing so out of a natural, albeit overly zealous, suspicion of government. Now they appear as partisan hacks, switching on command the moment their power was put in jeopardy.

However, partisan hackery isn’t the only problem. We started believing in different stories of America and, the further apart those stories became, the more it fractured our institutional foundations.

In his 2004 speech at the Democratic National Convention, Obama said “alongside our famous individualism, there’s another ingredient in the American saga. A belief that we’re all connected as one people.”

The only solution to fending off this invasive force of authoritarian populism is a story that all Americans can identify with. Does the American saga possess the power to overcome the myths each political party sings to its respective base? Probably not.

We have to desire unity. Unlike a myth, the American saga is rooted in a history — founded on a certain set of ideals, fought for by courageous women and men, but accompanied by 400 years of tremendous injustice. It isn’t immaculate, nor is it wholly hideous; but God help us if we don’t unite behind it.

I write these sentiments as a Republican and local committeeman; but, more accurately, as an American living in southeastern Pennsylvania. Right now my party is in a battle over what story it’s going to tell, but it would be disingenuous to assume it’s alone in that fight.

Joe Mohler is a committeeman for the Lancaster Township Republican Committee and its former chairman.