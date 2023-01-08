History abounds with examples of individuals and groups seeking to ban certain books based on content that they may disagree with or dislike.

In fact, according to the American Library Association, the guiding beacon for libraries in the United States, frequently banned books include classics like “Catcher in the Rye” by J.D. Salinger, “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee, “The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls, and “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison.

The rallying cry to ban books has recently grown louder, and many more titles for all ages are being challenged and banned around the country, both in school and public libraries. Here in Lancaster County, the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board wrote this Dec. 4: “School libraries and public libraries are under siege. This should disturb anyone who believes in the freedom to seek information, read, learn and flourish in a democratic society.”

We agree. The Lancaster Public Library works to curate a collection that meets the needs of all readers. As our mission statement declares: “The Lancaster Public Library inspires, empowers and strengthens our community by connecting people with information, ideas and enriching experiences.” By providing equitable access to vital educational resources, exceptional programming and community-building opportunities, the Lancaster Public Library serves as a dynamic center of knowledge and a cornerstone of a thriving Lancaster community.

Lancaster Public Library stands with the American Library Association and the library community in defense of the freedom to read, and we oppose the censorship of any library materials. We remain committed to providing our community with equitable access to information, ideas and enriching experiences.

Inherent in our mission is an appreciation for each patron of the Lancaster Public Library. We provide materials to support each individual’s journey and uphold the right of the individual to access information. We recognize that there will be disagreements over certain content. However, we do not support individuals making decisions for other readers or for other parents about what is appropriate. Each individual patron must have a personal right to decide what materials to access.

Professional librarians, who have earned master's degrees in library and information science, curate the Lancaster Public Library collection. Our librarians follow established collection development policies and professional standards to build a wide-ranging collection. They depend on professional review journals not only to guide purchase decisions but also to clarify the age group for which each title is appropriate. Once materials are on the shelf, librarians and support staff are available to help patrons find what is appropriate for their needs.

Just as the Lancaster Public Library is an essential community resource, the freedom to read is essential to our democracy. Reading is a foundational skill, critical to future learning and exercising our democratic freedoms. And we, as individuals devoted to reading and as librarians responsible for disseminating ideas, wish to assert the public interest in the preservation of the freedom to read.

The Lancaster Public Library will continue to provide access to materials that offer teachable moments for readers of all ages, to expand their understanding of people with diverse backgrounds, ideas and beliefs. The library is a safe haven, where each person has the freedom to read what he or she wants, and the Lancaster Public Library will continue to curate a collection that equitably serves all in our community.

Lissa Holland is executive director of the Lancaster Public Library. Aaron Sherman is president of the library’s board of trustees.