Mildred was a mensch. So’s Joe.

When someone asks you to name the person who had the greatest influence on you, do you point to a parent, a teacher or a famous person? Who was the one who left his or her imprint on your character, on the way you think and behave in the world? Did you have a mensch in your life?

The dictionary says a mensch is a person of integrity and honor, but I think that’s just the baseline. Being a mensch is an alchemy of instinct, intellect and compassion that derives from genetic inheritance, divine selection and attentive practice.

To have a mensch in one’s life is a profound blessing. Having grown up in a Protestant family, my base vocabulary had no mensch in it until my Jewish friend Robin gifted me the word in the late 1970s. I didn’t fully appreciate what Robin did for me during an excruciatingly painful time of my life until much later, after I had shamefully lost touch with her in my own self-absorption and my haste to say goodbye to Columbus, Ohio, for a new opportunity.

A mensch would never look at your sad face and bark annoyingly, “Smile! Things can’t be that bad.” Robin would invite me over, encourage me to join her in a project, and before long, we’d be up to our armpits in conversation about our children’s activities, a recipe for coq au vin, school board issues, our last lesson in Chinese ink drawing, the snapdragons blooming in her garden.

Without saying it, she was saying, “Remember! You are a smart person, a good person, in spite of what’s going on at home. Which we aren’t going to talk about.”

Later, living in Chicago-land, I met Mildred, a total mensch who wasn’t Jewish. Mildred had impeccable timing, calling or dropping a note in the mail to share a story about the Cubs if you were a Chicago sports fan, Yo-Yo Ma if you loved classical music, Mia Hamm if your daughter played soccer. While you were talking about one thing, the mensch would use her superpower to get at your anxieties about your job, health, children, life. She knew what you needed but didn’t lunge at it. She made you feel like a worthy and competent person.

Mildred was in her late 80s when I met her, and she was still working. She had tried to retire a number of times, but the university where she worked kept calling her back to supervise preemergent elementary school teachers. Always impeccably dressed, Mildred had an elfin demeanor, a little hunched over with osteoporosis. Her white hair curled into charming waves and curls, and her blue eyes sparkled with an ageless eagerness that invited intimacy, even collusion. She drove herself to her job very slowly in her big-boat car, amply dented with the misjudgments of distance and response time. By the time I knew her, she was a significant hazard to herself and others, but her daughters couldn’t convince her to hang up her keys. Then a bigger bump landed her in the hospital.

“Of course you can’t drive anymore,” her young doctor had lobbed as an afterthought to end his last visit.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“But how will I get to work?” she asked, incredulous. He brushed it off as a joke.

“I wonder where they hung my dress,” Mildred wondered aloud as she plotted how to get around this outrage and get her hands on those keys.

A few days after my visit, she simply checked out. Permanently. At her memorial service I was a humble witness to scores of people who were certain they had been Mildred’s singular project. Businessmen, teachers, fathers, mothers, students — she crossed boundaries of age, profession, political party, religion. She had changed all of us. Now it was up to us to pass it on.

Rabbi Michael Beals of Congregation Beth Shalom in Wilmington, Delaware, called former Vice President Joe Biden a mensch as he described an unforgettable incident from long ago.

He said he was a young rabbi about to lead a shiva minyan — a worship service following a death of a Jewish person — for a woman of modest means.

As her apartment couldn’t hold the small gathering, the service was held in the laundry room of the rent-controlled building where she had lived. Biden, then a U.S. senator, came in alone to pay his respects. When the rabbi asked why, Biden explained that the woman had faithfully given him $18 for every campaign since his first in 1972. He was there to honor her.

We could certainly use a smart mensch right now, someone who has the compassion to understand all perspectives, the wisdom to evoke the humanity in each of us, the ability encourage us to be our best selves for the benefit of all.

Marcia Carle lives in Lancaster County. Having retired from a career in communications and development, she is now devoted to personal writing projects, making music and exploring diverse ideas.