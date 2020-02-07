The government has been sending a clear message: Immigrants and refugees are not welcome!
Immigration has reached its breaking point, and changes need to be made. Statistics have shown an increase in immigration since the passage of the Immigration and Nationality Act in 1965, which, according to a Pew Research Center article, “created a new system favoring family reunification and skilled immigrants, rather than country quotas.”
According to Jynnah Radford of the Pew Research Center, immigrants now make up 13.6% of the U.S. population.
Recently, however, President Donald Trump has been making changes to the system — changes that affect the lives of many and leave no escape for the millions of refugees trapped in a seemingly never-ending legal cycle.
President Trump has been pushing back against immigration since his campaign, proposing the expansion of a wall between the United States and Mexico. Even with stricter rules, in 2018 a caravan of over 1,000 people attempted to enter the United States. In response to this, the Trump administration enacted a zero-tolerance policy, prosecuting any immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally. Since then, the government has imposed stricter asylum rules, taken children away from their families and reduced the number of people allowed to apply for refugee status.
The conditions in which migrants are being detained are not sanitary. Two migrant children died in December 2018 in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody. People sleep in Mylar blankets to try and stay warm in detention centers. The United States needs to figure out a safer and more welcoming way to aid desperate migrants.
According to Michael Shear of The New York Times, the president now is aiming to change immigration into a merit-based system. Backed by White House adviser Stephen Miller, the plan would favor skilled people and try to reduce the number of people who need federal aid. This would mean immigrants could no longer enter the U.S. just because they have relatives and it would shut down the American dream. More deportations could also cause an economic issue as some immigrants perform the physical and unwanted jobs that boost the economy.
However, it would never be possible for the United States to open their doors to every immigrant. There must be a legal system in place that can control the influx of migrants. Without legal control, the already overflowing system would collapse into chaos. People would begin entering the United States without the correct paperwork, sanitary conditions in detention centers would decrease, and unemployment could increase.
The immigration system needs to be changed. Instead of spending money on concrete borders, the American government should go to the source. They should give financial and development aid to the countries from which the immigrants are fleeing — without enacting imperialistic policies. They could also give immigrants more of a chance to present their cases fairly in court. Since most immigration papers must be completed in English, there should be more translators provided by the government to help migrants understand what papers they will need to enter the country.
There is no possible way to open America’s doors to the world’s entire population. However, the government should not cut down on the number of immigrants allowed in without trying to improve the system first. Illegal immigration will only continue to rise with a merit-based immigration system. Desperate people who are fleeing violence and turmoil will not let paper limitations hinder their flight.
Ella Brubaker is in grade 11 at Lancaster Mennonite High School.