Growing up, I knew I wasn’t leaving the football field anytime soon when I heard my father start telling the age-old story of “When We Lost the Power.” I was an East Pete Bulldog and would sit in agony as my father told this story to other parents after a long practice, knowing I wasn’t going to be home in time to watch wrestling.

The story got its name from a family joke about how many times my dad would tell it when he was in the company of others. As a child, I would roll my eyes and take off my muddy cleats as he went on and on describing how we had to flee Chad as refugees in fear of political persecution. My father’s uncle, Hissène Habre, served as president of Chad from 1982 to 1990. When he was deposed in 1990, my family fled to Niger. We lived in a refugee camp where, as a baby, I almost died of malaria and malnutrition.

In 1997, my father was awarded a diversity visa and we relocated to the United States. We resettled in Lancaster, a city of welcoming church steeples and smiling faces, where we would achieve the “American dream.” My father encompassed this entire life journey of struggle and resilience while telling anyone who would listen “When We Lost the Power.”

As I grew older, I found the beauty in the story and learned to understand its message. Nearly a decade later, on a rainy day in Columbia, I stopped in Hinkle’s Pharmacy for lunch before finishing the rest of my door-knocking. I was canvassing for Jess King with a local grassroots organization, Lancaster Stands Up. My shoes were soaked as I was logging my notes from my conversations at the doors. It dawned on me that I, too, was telling the story of “When We Lost the Power.” I was surprised at how my refugee past resonated with so many residents of Columbia — and how they also yearned to gain back political power. The refugee story resonates with many residents of Lancaster who share the same feelings of uncertainty, fear and being left out of the political process. At that moment, I knew the battle for immigrant and refugee rights had to be won through the telling and sharing of our stories.

We must use our stories to connect with voters and create change through politics. As refugees, many of us did not get the chance to vote, participate in town halls, or canvas for inspirational candidates like King. We must remember that we are a collection of our stories, and we ought to utilize them in our political fight for change.

Although King did not win the election for a seat in Congress, she did win Columbia, and I firmly believe that telling my story on that rainy day played a part in the vote there.

As a former refugee, I believe it is essential to tell my story to potential voters while reminding them of the importance of immigrant and refugee issues. With the current presidential administration cutting the number of refugees allowed to enter the country, we need to use our stories to bring change and build lasting political power.

That is why it is exciting to see so many young immigrant and refugee residents of Lancaster emerge as leaders. These new leaders are ready for a future in which we will need to fight for immigration reform. However, refugee and immigrant leaders need the help of our overall community to elect like-minded officials, hold our politicians accountable and build long-lasting political power through advocacy and change.

Lancaster is fortunate enough to have a diverse community with a long history of welcoming. Many of us proudly agree that Lancaster is better because of its refugee and immigrant communities. Over the past few months, we have witnessed our immigrant and refugee neighbors working on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19, marching beside us at peaceful rallies and continuing to be examples of hope and change.

This World Refugee Day, let us remember the stories of our refugee and immigrant neighbors. We may have not had a voice in the homelands we were forced to flee, but here in Lancaster we must not be silent.

Here in Lancaster, we have the ability to regain that political power we lost as refugees. This is why we must celebrate the refugee and immigrant story as we organize, fight and continue to build a Lancaster for all of us.

Ahmed Ahmed is a former refugee and local community organizer who lives in Lancaster city.

