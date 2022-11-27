President Joe Biden still hopes to forgive student loans of $10,000 and in some cases $20,000 for individuals making up to $125,000 or $250,000 for a couple. I am quite sure many folks reading this never made that kind of money.

The student loan debt program has been blocked in federal court but the Biden administration has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

To be honest, I never went to college and never had a real student loan, but I did have quite a few “educational” loans in my life from the very expensive school of “hard knocks.”

There are productive loans and there are nonproductive loans — or, as an article in last Sunday’s LNP | LancasterOnline Real Estate section put it, “good debt” and “bad debt.”

A productive loan is one that will enable an asset for the future, such as gaining an education or financing a business; these loans make it possible to succeed in the years to come. A nonproductive loan is one that provides something of no real value — like taking college courses for which there is no employment market or buying a big screen TV that is beyond your resources. Sometimes you make costly mistakes. Learn from them.

I had both kinds of loans and for some of these loans my signature — that is, my word — was the only collateral. Some loans were backed by real estate or other assets. I never had a government-backed or secured loan. My productive loans allowed me to start and grow a business. My nonproductive loans caused me heartburn and financial losses. But I never failed to repay all my loans plus interest, some of which in the early 1980s was as high as 18%.

My wife and I were blessed with four daughters. From the time they were old enough to understand, they knew that if they wanted to go to college, it was up to them to finance this desire. Each of the girls did go to college and each paid her own way. Some of them stopped with one degree and some of them have gone on to get advanced degrees. I really never knew the particulars of their finances. I do know one had saved the cost of the first two years of tuition before starting college and one worked after high school before continuing her education. One got a major scholarship to help with tuition. I am sure there were student loans because I had to provide all kinds of financial information as they applied. The one fact I am sure of is all of their loans have been, or are being, paid back completely.

When it comes to student loans, I have made the following analogy: If you invest $150,000 in education for a meaningful career, you are probably set for the future. If you invest $150,000 in a truck, what do you have after 10 years? Which of the two investments yields the most long-term benefits? So why is it so terrible to have to repay a loan? A loan that you chose to take on. A loan you weren’t coerced to seek.

If the Biden administration’s student debt program is allowed by the courts to proceed, everyone who followed the rules and repaid their educational loans will be played for fools. Remember: The government cannot give away money that it has not taken from someone else, in the form of tax dollars, first.

Giving away a half a trillion dollars — by the estimate of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget — might not be so bad if we had extra money in the bank. But last month, the U.S. gross national debt topped $31 trillion.

Am I the only one who thinks this is nothing but an unfair vote-grabbing scheme?

R. Keith Vogt is an East Donegal Township resident. He previously served as chairman of the Donegal Area Republican Committee.