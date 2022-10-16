The Republican Party has always been the party of business. Republicans were strong free traders and even stronger capitalists. They fought against regulation that inhibited businesses from operating efficiently and fought for fair and free trade. They endorsed lower corporate taxes and despised duties and tariffs. This was the party of Ronald Reagan.

Today, businesses are no longer facing issues of regulation, taxation, duties and fair trade to the extent they once were because despite the Republican support, businesses dealt with all of these issues on their own. Innovating in world-class ways, attaining best-in-class productivity, becoming global and integrating supply chains are the strategies American businesses used to overcome the issues that government created or could not solve.

Today, American businesses face an entirely different issue in being globally competitive: labor.

The labor force today is not the same as when Reagan was president. The labor force — from the C-suite to management to the factory floor — no longer is dominated by white heterosexual males. Today’s workforce is female, Black, Hispanic, Asian, LGBTQ and more. For companies to be able to attract the best talent they need to understand the needs of this new and diverse workforce and provide those needs — or lose the best talent to their competitors, which may be in another state or country.

In more than half the states, the Republican Party is now creating barriers for companies seeking to hire the best employees. These barriers may benefit other non-Republican states, but will hurt the overall American corporate world, as relocating a company to another state is not a cheap endeavor.

Let’s consider a few of the impediments businesses are facing as a result of GOP policies.

— Reproductive choice: Most abortions are banned in at least 13 Republican-led states, according to The New York Times, and about half of states are expected to enact bans or “other gestational limits on the procedure.” This is despite the fact that a majority of voters favor choice.

This likely will force women to leave restrictive states for jobs in pro-choice states. Women graduating college in an anti-abortion state will leave that state to seek work in another state. Women represent nearly 47% of the U.S. labor force. Large, successful companies in one of those restrictive states will be starved of female talent, as women seek work in women-friendly states.

— Same-sex marriage: While Democrats are seeking to codify same-sex marriage to prevent a conservative U.S. Supreme Court from overturning the 2015 ruling that legalized it, Republicans are standing in the way. If those Republicans prevail and Republican-led states continue to impose anti-LGBTQ policies, good companies in those states could be deprived of the work of members of this country’s nearly 1 million same-sex couple households. Also, at least 20 million adults in the U.S. identify as LGBTQ and states such as Florida and Texas that are openly anti-gay will keep local companies from tapping into this talent pool.

— Voter restrictions: With states such as Georgia passing laws that clearly target Black voters who typically vote Democratic, some African American workers will seek work in states that are not effectively reinstating Jim Crow laws.

— Environmental, social and corporate governance: Republicans continually bash the concept of companies working on environmental issues and having diversity, equity and inclusion programs. But today the No. 1 reason someone joins a company is not money; it is the values of that company.

Values matter

The irony of the Republicans downplaying environmental, social and corporate governance is that there is no single initiative that a company can implement that creates higher profits than this. Using less energy, using less material, using less plastic all leads to lower costs. Having a motivated and diverse workforce leads to higher productivity. Paying women the same as their male counterparts leads to retention and productivity.

These are facts, not theories. This is pro-business thinking.

Forbes senior editor Amy Feldman has reported that abortion access influences location decisions for 1 in 5 U.S. manufacturing CEOs, according to a Forbes-Zogby poll.

And according to Fortune magazine, companies including Google, Sony, Apple, Nike, Adidas and Dell have extended reproductive health benefits.

Many leading CEOs in the United States embrace a woman’s right to choose and are providing resources for their employees to travel to other states for their health choices. These same CEOs support diversity in the workplace and abhor voter restrictions. They also have environmental, social and governance initiatives.

Keeping our state competitive

These CEOs may do these things because their conscience leads them there, but I can assure you that is secondary. They do these things because being on the right side of these issues as a corporation makes for a better and more profitable company. It provides the broadest pool of talent and retains existing talent.

As a CEO of one of the largest employers in Lancaster County, my company has a robust environmental, social and governance initiative, which includes a serious diversity, equity and inclusion initiative. These programs have afforded my company the ability to recruit and retain the best talent from all races, religions and sexual orientations. My diverse workforce reflects the diversity of our community and the diversity of our customers, which include Fortune 500 companies that also have robust environmental, social and governance and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

But these programs will mean nothing if employees flee our state because Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz are elected, and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker is reelected on Nov. 8.

These three individuals, along with other Republican elected officials, could make abortion a crime and same-sex marriage null and void. Republicans could change voter laws to restrict Black and Hispanic citizens of lower incomes from voting.

This is why I say if a business could vote, it would vote Democratic, and not Republican. The Republican social platform may be wrong to many for personal reasons. But I can assure you that, at a minimum, the Republican social agenda is anti-business and anti-jobs, and will make Pennsylvania less competitive for future commerce.

Miguel A. Nistal is president and CEO of Woodstream, which is based in Lancaster.