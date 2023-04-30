The moment is now. As a community, may we please take the prevalence of strangulation of domestic violence victims by their intimate partners very seriously? Lives literally depend upon it.

When I was a medical advocate in Berks County, I responded to hospital emergency rooms to meet victims who had been physically assaulted by their intimate partners. I started by introducing myself, and asking them, “What happened to you to bring you here tonight?”

One common thread in their stories was that they had been strangled or “choked” — if not that very night, then as part of an ongoing pattern of escalating physical abuse and intimidation. At some later moment in our conversation, I had the terrible responsibility of informing them that their life was in danger.

Most victims thought that because they “recovered,” they were OK. But, if victims are repeatedly strangled, the health impact is cumulative.

As domestic violence advocates, we grow accustomed to hearing such stories. However, recent lethal and near-lethal strangulation cases in Lancaster County have once again highlighted that this deadly act is a common experience for victims.

On Easter Sunday, a young woman from Lancaster Township died. Kylee Ortiz, 23, told police her husband had strangled her Sunday, April 2. A doctor at Lancaster General Hospital said she developed a blood infection from being choked. According to charging documents, her husband, Jordan Ortiz, told detectives he had choked his wife in the past.

Strangulation, often referred to by victims as choking, is a terrible and intimate act. In order to strangle another person, you need to be up close, perhaps inches from their face. What is strangulation if not literally trying to squeeze the life out of someone?

Loss of consciousness can occur within five to 10 seconds, and death within minutes.

However, one study found that only 50% of strangulation victims have visible injuries, and of those, only 15% had injuries that could be documented in photos. The injuries don’t usually show up right away, and many victims are not able to seek medical treatment, which is critically important. The invisible effects may include difficulty swallowing, neck pain, a hoarse voice, ear ringing, dizziness, memory loss and traumatic brain injury.

According to the Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention, a woman who has been strangled by her intimate partner is 750% more likely to be killed by that perpetrator.

Strangulation “is a significant predictor for future lethal violence,” the National Domestic Violence Hotline website confirms.

What can be done?

Strangulation is a felony in Pennsylvania. Section 2718 amends Title 18 of the crimes code and allows defendants to be charged with the crime of strangulation — as well as felony charges in domestic violence cases. As such, these cases must be taken very seriously by law enforcement and the courts.

In Lancaster County, the district attorney’s office, law enforcement and Domestic Violence Services partner on the lethality assessment program (or LAP). The assessment, done by police at a domestic violence call, asks a series of questions to determine the level of danger faced by the victim. One of those questions is “Has he/she/they ever tried to choke you?”

A positive response to certain questions initiates a call to the Domestic Violence Services 24-hour hotline. Studies have shown that connecting victims directly to domestic violence program services, often for the first time, may save their lives. Encourage your local police department to be active participants in the lethality assessment program.

If someone discloses to you that they have been strangled, please ask them to notify the police, and insist that they seek medical treatment, even if it is weeks after the strangling incident. Have the Domestic Violence Services hotline and text line numbers at the ready and offer information about the resources that are available to help plan for their safety.

Their life may depend upon it.

Christine Gilfillan is the director of Domestic Violence Services, which is part of Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County.

RESOURCES

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-SAFE (7233); TTY: 800-787-3224.

Lancaster County Domestic Violence Services 24-hour hotline: 717-299-1249. (Collect calls are accepted.)

If you need assistance, you can text a Domestic Violence Services advocate. Text SAFE to 61222.

Email is not a secure form of communication, and those requesting information via email may not receive an immediate reply. Crisis-related messages should be directed to the 24-hour hotline. Only general questions and information, such as volunteer inquiries and donation information, can be shared via email at DVSInfo@caplanc.org.