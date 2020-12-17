Can we do something to help those with food insecurity in Lancaster County?

Just a month ago, Lancaster County raised $13.4 million during the 2020 Extraordinary Give. It was wonderful to see the number of recipients, with the Water Street Mission being the No. 1 beneficiary with nearly $500,000.

Lancaster County increased donations by about 23%, or about $2.5 million, compared to 2019. This came during one of the highest unemployment rates in our county and amid a pandemic! We should be very proud to live in a community that stands together in unity.

Let’s talk about food insecurity for just a moment. According to Hunger-Free Lancaster County, 52,160 people went hungry in 2018. Its website reported that 61% of Lancaster County residents lived below the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s eligibility bar of 160% of the poverty rate ($40,600 for a family of four in 2018).

Now let’s imagine what those numbers look like today. According to Penn State University, the shutdown in May alone caused the jobless rate in Pennsylvania to surge to almost 25% of the workforce, with over 1.6 million people unemployed. Small businesses and restaurants were forced to shut down, laying off thousands of people. The employees of these businesses have been hit the hardest as they attempt to survive the holidays with threats of losing their homes and living with food insecurity.

Many of us help. We toss a few bucks into the Salvation Army buckets, donate turkeys, purchase canned goods for food drives and donate to organizations that make a difference.

But Gov. Tom Wolf last week mandated another partial shutdown until Jan. 4, hitting restaurants very hard.

It’s time to think outside the box. My proposal is that we “Come Together” with a second Extraordinary Give. This time, we donate to restaurants. Those restaurants would then be charged with making and delivering meals to organizations that distribute food to the underserved, including Meals on Wheels and the Lancaster County Coalition to End Homelessness.

A Dec. 5 LNP | LancasterOnline article by Jeff Hawkes included a list of free grab-and-go meals in Lancaster. Let’s give them meals!

If each person gave just 10% of what they donated during the 2020 Extraordinary Give, we would raise $1.3 million. These funds would support local restaurants while also helping those with food insecurity.

Just food for thought.

Suzanne Jackson, a Lancaster resident, has a combined 30 years of experience working in the pharmaceutical, science and health care industries. She worked with voteforward.com during the 2020 election.