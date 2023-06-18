“ ‘Why did you do this for me?’ he asked. ‘I don’t deserve it. I’ve never done anything for you.’ ‘You have been my friend,’ replied Charlotte. ‘That in itself is a tremendous thing.’ ”

These are the words my dad read to my 6-year-old daughter as they snuggled in a comfy chair together, reading “Charlotte’s Web.”

My heart was filled with something that I couldn’t quite explain, but that so many parents experience while watching a tender moment between their own parent and their child. An indescribable feeling of love, gratitude and coming full circle as the goodness of life is revealed in something so simple, yet so profound.

I am so fortunate to be able to call this man my father. While we haven’t always seen eye to eye, my dad has been my biggest cheerleader in life. Now a retired physician, he has provided me with guidance, solidarity and genuine interest through my education and training and into my years as a practicing pediatrician.

When I was about 7 years old, he took me to the annual hospital picnic. One of the nurses came over to speak with us and inquired sweetly, “Are you going to be a nurse like your mommy when you grow up?”

I replied, “No, I’m going to be a doctor like my dad.” I keenly remember her laughing, and after we left, I asked my dad why she had thought my reply was funny.

My dad explained gently, “Some people think girls can only be nurses and only boys can be doctors, but that’s not true.”

Even at that age, it was instilled in me that gender stereotypes were to be rejected and were not a thing to hold me back. When I was in high school, my dad allowed me to come to the hospital with him to observe anesthetic and surgical procedures, teaching me not only about the practice of medicine but about being a good human.

More than any procedure, I remember the way he would talk to his patients in the pre-operative area, looking them in the eye and using a kind voice to provide them with reassurance and the promise that they would be kept comfortable during their stay.

Fulfilling a call

As much as he encouraged me, he didn’t always think that going into medicine was the best choice for me.

He practiced in an era when medicine started to see huge changes in terms of managed care and the transformation of health care into primarily being controlled by business people and administrators. He even pointed out to me one day as we were swimming, “You haven’t asked me if I think you should go into medicine.”

And yet, he managed to encourage and support me when it was clear this was my calling. When I graduated from residency, he said to me, “You know, I went into medicine because it seemed like the right thing to do at the time. But you went into medicine because you couldn’t imagine doing anything else.”

We reminisced about how I’d been saying since I was 3 that I wanted to be a pediatrician, and how it truly was the fulfilling of a call.

My dad, having recently acquired a rare spinal fluid leak, retired around the same time I started practicing, and I felt an even stronger commitment to emulate him in my work as I entered the field to which he had devoted so much of his life and was now leaving.

Childhood lessons

As a child, I learned many important life lessons from my dad. One autumn we found a stray kitten and my mom, much to my dad’s chagrin, brought it inside.

Of course, my sister and I wanted to keep the sweet ball of fur, but my mom told us we needed my dad’s approval. I stood at the piano next to my dad as he played and begged him to keep the kitten. After playing several more measures, he turned to me and said we could. I was so excited that I sprinted into the kitchen to share the good news, tripping over the step into the front entryway and badly injuring my big toe to the point that I was unable to walk.

That evening, as I limped into bed, still sniffling a bit, my dad tucked me in and said, “With every pleasure there is a little pain.”

It’s something I often think of in situations to this day.

I learned from my dad that it’s OK — and important — to admit when I am wrong. In my 30s, I decided to pursue adoption as a path to parenthood. My dad was leery about my decision and came up with more than one reason, on more than was occasion, why I should reconsider.

I eventually explained to him that I intended to move forward and wanted to be able to share the process with him, but I wouldn’t be able to if he only had negative feedback.

A few years later, my daughter was born. When she was just 6 months old, during one of many visits, my dad said to me, “You probably remember a few years back when I was trying to discourage you from adopting.”

I said I did and he replied, “Well, I was wrong. I’ve never seen you happier than you are now.”

And in those six months I had also seen just how bonded my dad had become to my little girl, his baby granddaughter. I was so grateful that my father, who is frequently a man of few words, was able to express this to me.

Safe space in difficult times

As a child, and even as an adult, my dad struggled with the demons of anxiety and depression. He never spoke much about this (and still doesn’t), but as an adolescent I went through my own similar challenges. They were partly related to my parents’ bitter divorce and custody battle and partly my genetic lot in life. And I realized that my dad understood a lot of what I was experiencing.

Though we never had many heart-to-heart conversations about it, this knowledge helped me immensely as I navigated the unpleasant terrain and fought hard to enter adulthood with all of the skills I needed.

My dad drove me to therapy, supported me when I tried medication, and provided a safe space when one was much needed.

Growing up, and even into adulthood, my dad modeled for me unconditional love, one of the most important things I learned from him. While we didn’t agree on everything, and I’m sure he was at times frustrated with or even disappointed in some of the choices I made, he never rejected me as a person, not even during my most intense moments of adolescent angst, when I showed rejection toward him or his ideas.

My dad did not grow up in a family that freely displayed physical affection, and my sisters and I likely “trained” him in this area over the years. Having all daughters probably helped, but I like to think that years of intentionally giving him hugs, saying “I love you” and pointing out that these are reciprocal things went a long way toward this as well.

It makes me so happy that when my daughter and I say goodbye to him, he now is often the first one to say, “I love you.” And he freely opens his arms for my very cuddly child to jump into when they see one another.

My dad has shown me that, like fine wine and cheese, humans indeed have the ability to improve with age. He’s shown it in the way he has mellowed, developed admirable communication skills, upgraded his tolerance for frustration and so many other ways. Seeing this gives me hope for myself as I become older.

More than one of my family members have told me I am “just like my dad.” I chuckle as I write this, knowing that sometimes it has been a compliment and other times an accusation. Though we are also quite different in many ways, my heart beams when I hear someone point out our similarities.

I have inherited so many things from him: my musical ability, my introverted personality, my love of science, my dry and somewhat sarcastic sense of humor, my attention to detail and my commitment to social justice.

My dad is not perfect, but he is mine — and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Dr. Alexandra Solosko is a local hospital pediatrician employed by Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The thoughts and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s own, and do not represent those of any organization.