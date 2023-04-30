How do you love?

I love a transgender person.

Actually, I love quite a few transgender people, because I love all of my friends. Not just because they’re transgender, but for everything that makes them my friends.

Personalities, hobbies, speech patterns, passions and even taste in music — these are all things that I love about my friends, some of whom just happen to be transgender.

The rise of proposed and passed bills in numerous state legislatures that are anti-drag, anti-gender-affirming care (for minors and adults) or focused on “Don’t Say Gay” scares me, precisely because of how much I love my friends.

Anti-drag bills are heavily steeped in correlating transgender identities with what are considered by some to be deviant expressions of gender — which would be banned because drag is used as a catchall in some of these bills. The real intention is to limit how transgender people can live their lives and act in public spaces, with the end goal of preventing them from fully entering those spaces at all.

Banning gender-affirming care started with the goal of preventing minors from making medical decisions they may regret in the future and has advanced, in some cases, to banning all people from being “manipulated” into receiving treatment and procedures.

Newly proposed “Don’t Say Gay” bills are modeled after the Florida Parental Rights in Education Act, which was passed and signed in March 2022. It limits talk on LGBTQ+ identities and same-sex marriage within the classroom. The adoption of this bill is alarming, given that Florida lawmakers have already expanded it and are using it to declare that, in the words of legislation, “a person’s sex is an immutable biological trait.”

What we are witnessing is a great dividing clash over the basic principles of morality, personal integrity and personal values — and how those principles should be expressed within both public and shared spaces.

This is especially terrifying for me, as a college student, because college campuses are spaces that exist in an in-between. They are public spaces where academic classes and discussion-style lectures occur, but they’re also home to private spaces where students can gather together in clubs or dormitories. Attacking transgender existence in these spaces is an inherent threat to these students.

College is supposed to be a period characterized by personal growth, through the act of living on your own and living without the rigid educational structure that dominates the K-12 school system.

For some, this period of personal growth is followed by self-discovery as they come into their transgender and queer identities.

I’ve seen it within my own friends, who’ve grown into themselves and continue to work to be the people they want to be. Sometimes this means undergoing hormone replacement therapy, experimenting with new pronouns or changing one’s gender expression to reflect one’s gender identity. All of these are possible because of the ways in which college campuses function as that in-between space; between public and private, and between our high school experiences and working in the real world.

These bills in state legislatures threaten all of that. They threaten my friends.

When we left for spring break earlier this year, I worried about these friends. About how some of them (and other students) had to go home to families who may not accept them. Or how some of them traveled to states that want to stop them from being what intrinsically makes them who they are.

I also wondered how many chose to stay behind. How many students chose to forgo seeing family and friends, in order to protect themselves from their loved ones?

It makes me angry.

I think about others — who could be any one of my friends — stuck in such a hard place. No one has the right to be so cruel to them.

I want colleges to provide larger and consistent classes that dive into queer culture, art and history. I want colleges to invest in long-lasting queer resources that remove from queer students the burden of educating other students. I want consequences for transphobic hate and homophobic hate.

Most of all, I just want my friends, and all LGBTQ+ people, to be safe.

Shannon Boodhoo is a senior at Franklin & Marshall College.