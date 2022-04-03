With the Formula One racing season underway, it’s crucial to understand why F1 isn’t standing true to its statement made two years ago.

The “We Race as One” initiative promised to focus on important social issues. If that’s the case, then I believe that F1 should not be racing in the Middle East countries where people are murdered for being different.

Sadly, the main reason for racing in these locations is money.

F1 generates an average of $100 million to $140 million each race. According to The Washington Post, F1 CEO Greg Maffei was one of the highest-paid CEOs in 2020. With no fans allowed to be in attendance in 2020, the racetrack seemed bare, but that didn’t stop Maffei from making over $40 million.

A huge chunk of these profits came from F1’s partnerships in the Middle East. With F1 having a presence in the Middle East since Bahrain in 2004, it has a financial incentive not to terminate contracts with countries in the Middle East, despite rising concerns about human rights.

According to Motorsports.com, “Middle Eastern involvement in F1 is nothing new. ... Frank Williams put the first Saudi Airlines logo on his privateer ... in 1997.”

CEOs have clearly put profit over any other concern for a long time.

The pull of money is seemingly even stronger than the opinions and safety of F1 drivers. Although its drivers are some of the most famous athletes in the world, F1 has a history of not listening to their voices on justice issues.

This is changing recently, as F1 drivers this year have been speaking up against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and incorporating Ukrainian colors on their helmets.

Although F1 pulled out of Russia, it has made no similar move in Qatar. Driver Lewis Hamilton has long been a critic of F1’s partnerships, describing Qatar as “one of the worst in the region on human rights issues.”

In another interview, Hamilton added that he didn’t feel comfortable racing in Qatar and feared for his safety.

Hamilton is currently the only Black driver in F1, so it’s no surprise that he feels that way, given Middle East countries’ history of enslaving people, bigotry and deep-rooted racism.

Hamilton raced in a helmet with a rainbow on it in protest. As F1 drivers use their platforms to speak out more, F1 should pay attention to their concerns.

Some might say that F1 shouldn’t take away the opportunity for fans in the Middle East to see their favorite teams and drivers compete. Although nothing compares to seeing the cars in real life and hearing the buzz of their engines, there are other ways to watch the races.

Many TV stations all over the world broadcast the races and practices. Ending racing contracts would not be taking F1 away permanently or barring fans from watching the races.

As the world is becoming more educated on human rights, F1 must do more than make catchy public relations statements.

F1 has lucrative deals in countries with terrible political issues, so it’s imperative that fans ask why F1 cares about money, partnerships and their drivers staying silent more than safety.

If F1 stopped racing in Russia because of the war, it should also stop racing in countries like Qatar, where the war is against its own citizens.

Haley Zuilkoski is in the ninth grade at Conestoga Valley High School.