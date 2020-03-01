“It was all very careless and confused,” Nick Carraway observes of the world in “The Great Gatsby.”

Characters run rampant in a disturbed daydream: passive, blind to their faults, and, as author F. Scott Fitzgerald describes, “consciously devoid of meaning” and with the “absence of all desire.” The characters in “Gatsby” lack understanding of who they are: They find their identity in social status, illicit relationships, wealth and extravagance.

Fitzgerald’s narrative disturbingly reflects humanity’s current condition. People have lost the fundamental grasp of their nature, which leads to a fragmented perception of humanity. Francis Schaeffer, in “The God Who Is There,” states, “Anyone with sensitivity and concern for the world in which he lives can see that man is in a great dilemma. Man is able both to rise to great heights and sink to great depths of cruelty and tragedy. Modern man is struggling with the concept of man in his dilemma.”

Man must understand his nature to know his purpose, cause him to recognize his need for salvation, and allow him to better interact with others.

Man must be understood from a biblical perspective. Other nonbiblical philosophies, such as humanism, attempt to explain man, but ultimately fail. Humanism is, according to the American Humanist Association, “the conviction that the universe or nature is all that exists or is real.”

Schaeffer explains why this worldview fails: “Humanism in the inclusive sense is the system whereby man, beginning absolutely by himself, tries to rationally build out from himself, having only man as his integration point, to find all knowledge, meaning and value.”

Man cannot comprehend himself through only himself. Therefore, a humanist perspective fails. A biblical perspective identifies man as uniquely designed by an omniscient Creator. His word is used to understand his creation.

Man must understand his nature to know his purpose. Genesis 1:27 explains that man was created in God’s image and given a spirit. He was commanded in the next verse to “be fruitful and increase in number; fill the earth and subdue it. Rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky and over every living creature that moves on the ground” (New International Version).

Man’s purpose as a created being is to rule the earth. In addition, Ken Ham, founder and CEO of Answers in Genesis, says, “We were designed for eternity, and our purpose here on earth, and in heaven, is to praise and bring glory to the only One worthy of our praise-our Savior, the Lord Jesus.” Humanity was designed to glorify God.

Man must understand his nature to recognize his need for salvation. Jeremiah 17:9 says, “The heart is deceitful above all things and beyond cure. Who can understand it?”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The sinful nature of man is evident throughout the world, from mass shootings in the headlines to everyday white lies. Schaeffer says that man “is separated from his Creator, who is his only sufficient reference point — not by a metaphysical limitation, but by true moral guilt. As a result he is now separated from his fellow men, from nature and from himself. Therefore, when he is involved in cruelty, he is not being true to what he was initially created to be.”

Man is disconnected from his world and in a state far from his original innocence. Instead, humanity is depraved and requires salvation.

Man must understand his nature to better interact with others. Currently, half of all marriages end in divorce. A study conducted by Cigna found that nearly half of Americans feel lonely. A Duke University study found that present-day Americans have fewer friends and confidants than Americans in the past two decades. Man without an understanding of his nature lacks meaningful relationships.

Many writers and artists recognize this problem, but Nathaniel Hawthorne best uncovers the root of it in his “House of the Seven Gables” via the old widow Hepzibah. Hawthorne says she “had spent her life in divesting herself of friends; she had willfully cast off the support which God has ordained his creatures to need from one another.”

God created man not to live in isolation, but to relate to other people. God’s design for relationships is seen in Philippians 2:3-4, which says, “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others.”

Humanity was made to have God-honoring relationships.

It is vital that mankind have a biblical understanding of who he is. Humanity no longer knows what it means to be human. People are living with a distorted view of their purpose or perhaps none at all. Humanity believes it is headed toward perfection when they are fallen and disconnected from God. Relationships are strained and artificial. The world cannot operate in this fragmented condition.

Writer Susan Macaulay Schaeffer describes the alternative to the broken perception: “Understanding who I am means that I can throw myself into the fullness of life. ... I delight in as full a life as possible. The life of a human created by God is full of exciting facets.”

Emma Hasting is in grade 11 at Dayspring Christian Academy.