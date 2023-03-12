I often wonder how I’ll explain the early days of the pandemic to those too young to remember them.

As an American woman of Irish descent, I’ve grown up with a deep appreciation for storytelling. But how do I tell this story? How will any of us?

Will we leave out the most unsettling parts? The heartrendingly high death toll in the United States? The culture wars over masks, the lockdown and vaccination?

Or will we stick to tales of people coming together to sew masks for medical workers and to cheer those workers after their long, grueling shifts spent in heavy protective gear?

I know I’ll tell of the generosity of my neighbors, who created scavenger hunts for the bored children whose schools were closed. We were asked on some days to put certain items — teddy bears, for instance, or items of a particular color or theme — in our windows for the kids to spot as they took walks with their parents. It wasn’t much, but it was better than uninterrupted days in front of electronic devices, trying to learn from a distance.

I’ll mention my sister, a retired reading specialist, who posted a new poem each day on an easel she set up on her lawn. Nothing — not even a pandemic — could keep her from teaching.

Surely we’ll include references to the sweeping changes made to the ways we communicated. The new language (social distancing, flattening the curve, community spread) we had to learn. Will we also talk about our first virtual social gatherings and distanced work meetings, as we stumbled over mute-button mastery and etiquette?

Will it be possible to convey just how frightened we were in those early days before COVID-19 vaccines, before medical workers understood the viral enemy they were facing on our behalf?

Will we recall the shuttered offices, the absence of rush-hour traffic, the holidays we spent in our homes, away from extended family members and friends? The food giveaways to out-of-work service employees? The toilet paper shortage? The frantic scramble for vaccination appointments after COVID-19 vaccines became available? How we swabbed our noses and then waited with dread to see if two lines would appear, signaling infection? How we were distanced from our elderly loved ones, even those who lay dying in the hospital? How some of the deceased, including my husband’s lovely mother, didn’t even receive funerals because the risk of gathering was then too great?

Will some of us — the lucky ones who were able to stay at home — remember with a little bit of longing the reprieve from the busyness of after-work errands, kids’ extracurricular activities and social obligations? Or will we feel a bit ashamed by that longing, given that so many people were sick and dying and essential workers were risking their lives to keep society functioning?

Will we acknowledge eventually that the early pandemic months carried their own kind of trauma, no matter our circumstances? According to the Yale School of Medicine, “Illness, grief, job loss, social isolation, uncertainty, and other pandemic-driven stressors have contributed to an increase in psychological distress on an unusually wide scale.”

Yale researchers and others have examined whether the pandemic has caused post-traumatic stress disorder in the general population. Just the fact that the question is being asked tells us something about how painful these past three years have been.

Thanks to COVID-19 vaccination — and sheer resolve — many Americans now have returned to some semblance of normal life.

I am approaching something like it, but still need to be cautious. Like other people with compromised immune systems — mine by rheumatoid arthritis — I still am wearing a mask in crowded public spaces. My hair stylist kindly wears a mask when she’s cutting my hair. My medical providers still wear them, a fact for which I’m grateful. I continue to have the good fortune of working from home. But I’ve only eaten in indoor restaurants twice since February 2020. I look forward to the return in the spring of outdoor restaurant seating.

It sometimes feels like the country is moving on and leaving me and other immunocompromised people to fend for ourselves. But I understand the desire to move on from the sorrow and bleakness of the past three years. Who wants to dwell on all that sadness? I just hope that COVID-19 is genuinely loosening its grip on us. It continues to claim the lives of roughly 2,000 people in the United States each week.

The truth is that the conclusion to this story remains unwritten. Each of us will write it differently. But its earliest chapters will stay with us for a long time.

Suzanne Cassidy is the Opinion editor at LNP | LancasterOnline. Email: scassidy@lnpnews.com. Phone: 717-291-8694. Twitter: @SuzCassidyLNP.