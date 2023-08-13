Tolerance has become the cardinal virtue, the sole absolute of our society and we hear it preached every day in all areas.

Yet few understand what society really means by tolerance nor do we realize that it is the central doctrine of an entire cultural movement.

The traditional definition of tolerance means simply to recognize and respect others’ beliefs and practices without necessarily agreeing or sympathizing with them.

Today’s definition is vastly different.

This new tolerance means to consider every individual’s beliefs, values, lifestyle and claims of truth as equally valid.

So not only does everyone have an equal right to his beliefs but all beliefs are equal.

This new tolerance goes beyond respecting a person’s rights.

It demands praise and endorsement of that person’s beliefs, values and lifestyle.

That is why Christians hold to the view that the source of all authority is the word of God. When we seek to bring order to this world, we reflect the glory of our Maker. When we seek to judge fairly and honestly, we reveal the thumbprint of God in our life.

We can see the evidence of God’s existence through his creation, through his sovereign hand in history and even in our very own conscience.

But to understand the character of God, we must pick up the collection of documents through which God has spoken to us down through the ages.

Through these 66 different books of eyewitness accounts, historical records, proverbs, poems, documents and letters written by 40 different men over 1,500 years we see a cohesion in thought and a consistency in message that points to a single author: God himself.

This book, by virtue of its author, becomes our authority.

Have you ever asked yourself how we know that the Bible is the word of God?

There are several ways to know!

First, the Bible has had a significant impact on human history.

The Bible — the Gutenberg Bible — was the first book printed using movable metal type. The Bay Psalm Book is the first book printed in this country.

The Bible has been translated into every known language and is still the bestselling book of all time. In fact, the Age of Enlightenment began with a renewed emphasis on the Bible.

Yet throughout history humans have attempted to extinguish the Bible from the earth. In A.D. 303, the Roman emperor Diocletian is believed to have declared that “Christian religion is destroyed and the worship of the gods is restored.”

But the Bible was not destroyed and is preserved for us today.

Secondly, the Bible is not a science book but when it speaks of math and geography, it is accurate, as when it describes the hydrological cycle (Ecclesiastes 1:7 and Isaiah 55:10); evidence of a global catastrophe (Genesis 6:9); and the rotation of Earth (Job 38: 12, 14). Henry M. Morris’ book, “Many Infallible Proofs: Evidences for the Christian Faith,” provides other examples.

Christians believe in the Bible as truth because of its many fulfilled prophecies.

The Apostle Paul reminds us in 1 Corinthians 2:14 that spiritual things are spiritually appraised. “The man without the Spirit does not accept the things that come from the Spirit of God, for they are foolishness to him, and he cannot understand them, because they are spiritually discerned.”

It is not through reason that we come to believe the Bible to be the word of God.

Divine inspiration is a spiritual issue engaging the faith and the willingness of the person to submit to the evidence. Those who reject God will not submit to his word but will do all they can to explain it away.

The first chapter of the Epistle to the Romans is the internal assurance of the Holy Spirit that affirms the believer’s confidence in the word of God.

May the external and internal evidence strengthen our faith and our inner assurance of the Holy Spirit. Christians believe that the Bible, being the word of the God of creation, has absolute authority for humankind.

It is the standard by which we will be judged and must someday give an account. It also provides the standard by which we judge everything else.

It is my prayer that we will increasingly give attention to the word of God in our society and that it will increasingly shape our thinking and develop our worldview.

Peter W. Teague is president emeritus of Lancaster Bible College. Email: pteague@lbc.edu.