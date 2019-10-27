Some wonder if God really exists, because they cannot physically see him. What do people think about the invisible God? Some people may think that the evidence of God that is found is just a coincidence or that it happened by chance. What evidence do people have of God's existence?
Three strands of evidence that prove an invisible God does exist are biblical verification, miraculous confirmation and natural revelation.
There is evidence of an invisible God because biblical verification, also known as special revelation, exists. The Bible points to the presence of the invisible God.
For instance, in Daniel 3, God performs an amazing event when he saves Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego from the fiery furnace. This story begins when three men do not worship a statue of gold that the king has set up. The king gets angry and throws them into a blazing furnace. After they are thrown in, the king sees that instead of three men in the fire, there are four. He realizes the fourth man looks like a son of God, so he calls Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego out of the fire. They were not harmed. This story provides evidence of God, because the invisible God saved Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego by making himself visible to spare them. The king saw the true God and believed.
This is one of many stories that are found in the Bible that verify the invisible God. There are many more strands of evidence, besides biblical verification.
Another piece of evidence of an invisible God is miraculous confirmation. Miracles indicate that God is real.
This next example is a miracle my family experienced. My grandmother told me the story of how she awoke at 3:26 a.m. on May 2, 2018, to find my grandpa in cardiac arrest. Jesus responded to her pleas for help by providing three- and five-minute responses from the police and ambulance. The power of Jesus restored my grandpa’s body and brain that had been without oxygen for 33 minutes. This miracle was compelling to at least one doctor who said, “I am a man of science, but you, sir, had a higher power.”
My grandpa was in an induced coma and was paralyzed for 2 1/2 days. A person who goes without oxygen for 33 minutes has a 3% chance of his heart restarting and a 1% percent chance for a healthy functioning brain. My grandpa has both a healthy brain and heart. Miracles are evidence of an invisible God because God can heal people and even raise them from the dead.
The final strand of evidence of an invisible God is natural revelation. If people look and pay attention, they will see God’s hand everywhere in nature.
Craig McLeod, writing for Life Church, states an example of natural revelation in his comment, “We (believers in Christ) have become the visible proof of the invisible God. He reveals himself through us.” This statement tells people that they are the evidence of God’s existence.
One way people can see the existence of God through believers is by their actions. If people see Christ through believers then Christians become evidence of God.
The late evangelist Billy Graham declared, “Can you see God? Have you ever seen him? I’ve never seen God. I know he exists. I’ve never seen the wind. Have you ever seen the wind? I see the effects of the wind but I’ve never seen the wind. There’s a mystery to it.”
Just as the wind is invisible, God also can be invisible. Psalm 19:1-2 says, “The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands. Day after day they pour forth speech; night after night they display knowledge.” These verses mean that all of nature points back to God the creator.
In conclusion, three strands of evidence of an invisible God are biblical verification, miraculous confirmation and natural revelation. John 20:29 says, referring to doubting Thomas, “Then Jesus told him, ‘Because you have seen me, you have believed; blessed are those who have not seen and yet believed.’ ”
Examine these strands of evidence and determine whether the invisible God exists. It is important to believe in God, and experience what he can do in one’s life today.
Eliana Graybill is a student at Dayspring Christian Academy in Mountville.