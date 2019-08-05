A Stateline.org article published in the July 29 LNP (“Who’s going to pay for long-term care?”) analyzed the financing of long-term care for seniors and described the situation as “a slow moving train wreck.”

Yes, long-term care (nursing home, personal/assisted living support and home care) is and will continue to be very and probably prohibitively expensive for many. But the article said nothing about how seniors can and should work to avoid — or at least to postpone — the need for such expensive care. This omission is a sad reflection on the way we look at health care services. We expect the health care system to solve all our health-related problems and that someone else will pay for it.

The article’s missing component: prevention. The cost of providing care for preventable health and physical problems is astronomical. And there is something we can do about this.

A concept to embrace is “delayed morbidity.” It sounds ominous, but this concept delivers the promise of a good life lived better and possibly longer. It simply embraces the assurance and knowledge that with our own efforts and the help of medical science, we can often prevent and/or delay the onset of mental and physical conditions that will negatively impact our ability to live vibrant and enjoyable lives. Wouldn’t it be great if, for instance, we could avoid back pain entirely or at least reduce the number of months and years during which back pain interferes with our enjoyment of life? Or if we could take measures to delay the onset of dementia?

What about delaying admission to a nursing home or personal care facility by remaining capable of caring for ourselves? Delayed morbidity applies to hundreds of conditions and problems that can be avoided, delayed or at least ameliorated in our lives.

When do we start wondering and/or worrying about aging? For too many, these thoughts do not start until after unwanted symptoms appear; some may never wonder. At age 60 or so, you may already be behind the curve with regard to preventing or eliminating some, perhaps many, of the problems that will cause you serious difficulties later on.

The best news is that it is never too late to do things that will delay and/or minimize the impact of aging. You can manage your weight, blood pressure, diabetes, breathing issues and back pain. Muscle weakness and balance can be improved. Diseases and impairments may be avoided or at least delayed for months, if not years. Countless exercises, nutritional tips and mental games can positively intervene with your aging process. Just get up and do!

When pondering the potential problems you may face, a helpful approach is to look at activities of daily living. These are activities we are expected to do by ourselves for ourselves. These activities are: eating, bathing, dressing, walking, using the toilet and transferring from a bed or chair to an upright position. As we become unable to perform one or more of these functions, alternative living accommodations may become necessary. Most people really want to avoid moving to such alternative living situations.

So, what do we have to do to avoid requiring help with these tasks? The critical question: How can I maintain my freedom?

The response to this question usually focuses responsibility clearly on each of us. Yes, our health care providers are important, but you and I must do our part. This means we need to eat right, maintain appropriate weight, stay healthy, exercise, stay strong and stay engaged with others and with our own intellectual stimulation. More days, weeks, months or years of independent living and freedom must become our goal.

It is hard but not impossible to accomplish delayed morbidity without going outside the home. Using a fitness center, a pool and paths or sidewalks for walking and hikes are very helpful. Looking for activities that stimulate your mind is necessary. Necessary daily activities require muscle utilization for reaching, lifting, pulling and carrying. Walking and exercise opportunities must be sought out.

When your desire is to remain in your own independent living quarters, your personal exercise and intellectual deployment regime becomes the key. It means more freedom for you. Your attention to your health, physical strength and mobility will probably keep you where you want to be longer. This is freedom, and it is practically free compared to the costs of long-term care.

I fully understand that many of us suffer from inherited and genetically based problems. Others, at advanced ages, do not have the physical ability to significantly increase exercise programs. And it is critical to seek medical advice when planning to change/increase physical exercise programs.

But if your goal is personal freedom for as long as possible, it is up to you to do something now.

Stuart Wesbury, a professor emeritus in Arizona State University School of Health Administration and Policy is a former pharmacist and hospital administrator. He is a resident of Willow Street and a former community member of the LNP Editorial Board.