“To enjoy your work and accept your lot in life —\!q this is indeed a gift from God.”

— Ecclesiastes 5:19B

Humans are created to work. Whether we like to admit it or not, work is a gift. The potential spread of the novel coronavirus and the worldwide shutdown has taken this gift away from many people. We were created to work, produce and make a difference with our lives, not hide out in our homes to wait. It’s one of the reasons there is so much tension around the government response to this pandemic.

I know there are strong and varied opinions on it but instead of directing all of our frustration toward the government, I’d like to suggest a different option. Responding to disruption will require growing in the traits of flexibility, creativity and agility.

There is no ignoring the fact that this pandemic has caused a massive disruption. It has impacted the whole world to varying degrees and my heart truly breaks for those who have lost loved ones due to the virus. I am of the opinion that we open up in a safe and wise way while protecting those who are most vulnerable.

In the meantime, how can we grow from this disruption?

First, flexibility is the ability to bend without breaking. Being adaptable and pliable. Whether that comes naturally to you or not, we can all grow in flexibility. I jog regularly, and I’ve learned that I have to stretch both before and after a run. I remember a number of years ago, I was stretching my hamstring, trying to touch my toes without bending my knees but only reaching down to my shins. My one daughter asked me what I was doing. I told her I was trying to touch my toes. She looked at me in confusion and said, “You mean like this?” She pressed her palms flat to the ground while not bending her legs. I asked her to find something else to do.

The physical fact is that every day that I get older, physically I get less flexible. To maintain physical flexibility requires intentional activity like stretching. It’s the same for every area of life.

As we get older, we get less flexible. Flexibility takes humility as we walk through uncertainty.

Second, we need creativity. As the old adage puts it, “Necessity is the mother of invention.” I would add that disruption is the mother of innovation. Remember Kodak cameras and Blackberry phones? They both were extremely popular until the industry was disrupted. Creativity requires inspiration and innovation. Some of the most creative ideas come from being forced to solve a problem.

Just as it’s very difficult to get physically stronger without some kind of physical struggle, it’s very difficult to grow when you're comfortable. We’re all uncomfortable right now but it will be much better to walk through this situation instead of trying to avoid it or go around it.

You don’t have to be an artist to grow in creativity. Some of the most creative ideas come out of collaboration, so reaching out to the people around you may help you grow in creativity.

Finally, we need agility. The writer and marketer Donald Miller has said that in a crisis, one needs to play tennis, not chess. In other words, you don’t have the luxury of time to think five moves in advance, trying to attain all the information before making a decision. In tennis, you have to make quick and decisive decisions with sometimes limited information. Agility is the power and ability of moving quickly and easily. Agility is learning to move forward whether you made good or not-so-good decisions. Learning to respond to changing information (which we’ve experienced a great deal over the past two months).

All three of these traits — flexibility, creativity and agility — can be applied to leadership, work, innovation, meeting needs, making a difference, building relationships and managing the home.

Parents need these traits as they navigate the challenges of working remotely and home-schooling their children. Budgeting and managing personal finances will require these traits as we try to forecast an uncertain future. Businesses, organizations, schools and churches all need these three traits as we look to reopen in a safe way, protecting people while being productive. We need each other. Just because we need to physically distance doesn’t mean we should stay relationally distanced.

These are challenging days to navigate but they may also lead to some of the greatest innovation the world has ever seen.

Matt Mylin is the lead pastor at Worship Center, a Lancaster church. Email: pastormatt@worshipcenter.org.