In Jerusalem, you’ll see an abundance of posters making all kinds of political and social statements and advertising all kinds of events. When I was there last week, two posters in particular caught my attention. The first, in Yiddish, Hebrew and Arabic, called for a week of senseless love. The second quoted a 16th-century mystical work and said “senseless hatred is a serious illness, the top of the list of all the sins mentioned in the Torah.” What is all of this senselessness about?

The next holiday that Jews will observe is a tragic one. Tisha B’Av will come on Aug. 7. It is a sad holiday marking the anniversaries of the destruction of the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem, as well as of the order of expulsion of Jews from Spain. The neat, although problematic, theology of the Torah says that we must have done something to bring these catastrophes on ourselves. We internalized the idea that “because of our sins, we were exiled from the land.” Especially regarding the destruction of the Second Temple, the rabbis of old concluded that the primary sin was senseless hatred. The antidote, then, must be senseless love.

In our polarized country, there seems to be a great deal of hate. You can see it on bumper stickers and flags that people fly at their homes. We hear it from the heights of national government down to local school board meetings. It flourishes on social media.

Let’s focus on the word “senseless.” Does that mean that some hate makes sense? Herein lies my dilemma: When is hate sensible? When is my hatred righteous? When is it self-righteous? When is it just hate? Leviticus 19 tells us that we can’t hate one of our own folk. Can I hate others? Can I hate ideas without hating the people who express them? How do I know if someone’s ideas are just radically different from my own or if they are evil?

What about senseless love? Looking at concentric circles, it’s easy to love my family — perfectly sensible. My neighbors, people across the country and globe who live with me in my echo chamber — these are easy. Can I find the capacity to love my enemy, not in the sense of loving with the hope that I can convert such a person to my way of thinking, but loving them for who they are? Such love seems senseless, and perhaps never more necessary.

Let’s turn now to Exodus 23. “When you encounter your enemy’s ox or ass wandering, you must take it back. When you see the ass of the one you hate lying under its burden and would refrain from raising it up, you must nevertheless help raise it.” Is this senseless love or obedience to a commandment? If it was self-evident, would it need to be commanded at all? These beasts of burden are your enemy’s livelihood. Perhaps he is donating some of his income that derives from the labor of these animals to causes I disdain. Perhaps I just want him to suffer. Proverbs adds: “If your enemy falls, do not exult; if he trips, let your heart not rejoice.” The Hebrew Bible makes very clear how God wants me to behave. Not yet senseless love, but perhaps a first step.

In his book, “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption,” Bryan Stevenson focuses a great deal on proximity, getting close enough to see the other, the entire other, not just the worst thing he has ever done. He observed: “Mercy is most empowering, liberating, and transformative when it is directed at the undeserving. The people who haven’t earned it, who haven’t even sought it, are the most meaningful recipients of our compassion.” He also wrote, “The power of just mercy is that it belongs to the undeserving. It’s when mercy is least expected that it’s most potent — strong enough to break the cycle of victimization and victimhood, retribution and suffering. It has the power to heal the psychic harm and injuries that lead to aggression and violence (and) abuse of power.” This may be as close to the idea of senseless love that I can find.

Between now and Aug. 7, let’s attempt to practice this type of senseless love. Let’s turn from hatred. Let’s face our fears of getting close to people whose ideas are repugnant to our own. Let’s listen to their stories and perhaps find the cure to the sickness of our time.

Jack Paskoff is rabbi at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim in Lancaster. Email: jpaskoff@shaarai.org.