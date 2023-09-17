At 52%, 2022 saw one of the highest national voter turnout rates for a midterm election in decades, only slightly trailing 2018’s record-breaking 53% turnout. These figures reflect a promising trend in voter participation; however, they are not reflective of all voters.

Historically, young voters have had significantly lower turnout rates. In 2022, 23% of people ages 18 to 29 cast ballots, according to Tufts University’s analysis of turnout data from 40 states. While this was the second-highest turnout rate in decades, it was significantly lower than 2018’s 28% youth turnout. As a result, the interests of young voters are underrepresented in local, state and national governments.

Increasing and maintaining youth turnout has proven to be difficult, but a handful of states managed to do it. According to data gathered by Tufts University, Michigan, New York, Arkansas and our state, Pennsylvania, bucked the national trend and saw their youth voter turnout increase from 2018 to 2022.

Michigan and Pennsylvania in particular serve as compelling case studies for seeing how youth turnout can be increased, with both states having some of the highest youth turnout rates. Of the 40 states the researchers analyzed, Michigan led the pack with 37% youth turnout, and Pennsylvania was sixth at 32%. The impact of these young voters was massive. In Michigan, young voters helped Democratic lawmakers achieve a state government trifecta — control of both chambers of the Michigan Legislature and the governor’s office — for the first time in decades. In Pennsylvania, they helped U.S. Sen. John Fetterman and Gov. Josh Shapiro win competitive races.

Why did these states have such strong turnout figures? Like most of the other states with high voter participation rates, Michigan and Pennsylvania had high-profile, competitive races that motivated citizens — young and old — to go to the polls. Relatedly, with Roe v. Wade having been overturned in June 2022, young people also may have been more likely to vote in purple states where the status of reproductive rights was uncertain.

Election policy also played a role in helping more young voters cast their ballots. Pennsylvania’s Act 77, a bipartisan set of voting reforms passed in 2019, gave Pennsylvanians greater flexibility by allowing all voters to use mail-in ballots and by extending the deadline to register to vote from 30 days to 15 days before the election. These reforms are especially important for young people. Mail-in and absentee ballots are crucial for the many young Pennsylvanians who do not have a car to drive to polling locations or who go to college in another state. I needed to use mail-in ballots to vote in this year’s primary election before leaving the state for the summer, an experience shared by many other out-of-state students who travel throughout the year.

More time to register is also a boon to young voters, many of whom are voting for the first time. Still, Act 77’s 15-day deadline for registration can be improved. Pennsylvania should join the more than 20 other states that allow same-day registration, preventing people from being barred from voting just for forgetting to register weeks in advance. Automatic voter registration and especially preregistration — which enables citizens as young as 16 to preregister to vote when they turn 18 — would also help to ensure more young adults are prepared to vote before their first elections. And both of those measures have been implemented in more than 20 states.

In particular, registration efforts should target young people without college experience, as they made up only 12% of the youth vote in 2022, despite representing 40% of the population ages 18-29.

Still, while registration is an important factor in turnout, many registered voters do not end up voting. According to the Census Bureau, registered nonvoters cited schedule conflicts, apathy and feeling their vote wouldn’t matter as the top reasons why they did not vote in 2022. Along with accepting all mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day, expanded early-voting options can give voters more options in finding time to vote. Single-issue, direct democracy initiatives such as Michigan’s Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative can motivate the many young people who do not care about or have lost faith in elected candidates.

More ambitiously, systems that make votes matter more like ranked choice voting would help avoid some of the fatalism potential voters — young and old — feel in noncompetitive elections. More states should make efforts to increase youth voter turnout so that, one day, a turnout rate in the mid-30% range won’t be an exception to celebrate.

Arjun Bothra is a student at Haverford College and a Democracy Fellow at Common Cause, where he worked with that grassroots, nonprofit organization’s youth programs team this past summer.