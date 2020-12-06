At the beginning of the social distancing and quarantining necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, I — among many others — was hoping that an unforeseen silver lining to the quarantine would help unify family units at home, blossom interfamilial relationships and allow bonding within families to flourish.

Initially, I heard several predictions of this from neighbors, news outlets and nuclear family alike. And, while we have seen progress on these fronts, in my field we also have noted a profound increase in depression, anxiety, substance use and suicidal thoughts. This is particularly stressful when we are concerned about our children and adolescents — a demographic that has proven to be particularly affected by the emotional toll of the pandemic.

One of the most stabilizing forces in our lives, and particularly in adolescence, is predictability. Predictability grants us foresight so we can prepare emotionally for what’s to come. However, this time of isolation and ever-changing restrictions has been anything but predictable. We have needed to be extraordinarily flexible in response to new information, guidelines and COVID-19 case counts. Clearly, this has proven to be difficult — and pandemic fatigue is proving to be a reality.

School classes, extracurricular activities, visits with friends and family, future vacations and even the holidays have been unreliable and, in many cases, canceled altogether or held only remotely. While these measures are necessary to keep our communities safe from the death toll of the pandemic, the drastic changes to the sense of stability and normal routine — without a timeline for a return to normalcy — impedes all of our ability to cope with day-to-day stressors.

Recent studies have shown that among the most frequently observed changes in children, as perceived by parents, were difficulty with concentration, boredom and irritability. Questionnaires and surveys as well as studies and statistical analysis done around the topic of child and adolescent mental health during this pandemic have demonstrated a significant increase in depression and anxiety. One statistic from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that over a quarter of those ages 18-24 have seriously considered suicide within the previous 30 days. This is up drastically from years prior.

And not only should we think about the current mental outcomes, but the future could hold consequences as well. Several studies have indicated that isolation and loneliness can predict a future risk of depression up to almost a decade later. So even if you don’t feel there are immediate impacts for your child, stay alert — not necessarily “helicopter parent”-alert — but alert.

I highly recommend talking with your children. Talk with them about their current experience in this unforeseen time, the impact of the current pandemic and the effect it is having on their lives and their mental health. Don’t be afraid to ask your children directly how they’re doing. And, if you’re particularly concerned about self-harm, ask whether they’ve ever had or currently have suicidal thoughts. Studies show that asking about suicidal thoughts does not implant these thoughts, but rather, reduces suicide.

For some, the current social isolation and lack of predictability will cause mental health issues. In others, it may exacerbate preexisting conditions. Having an open dialogue with your child or loved one will allow you to have the most up-to-date information from the best source.

Perhaps one of the most important things I can say here to parents is to take inventory of your own mental health. Consider your own reaction to the pandemic and how you’re expressing it at home. Children are unbelievable sponges and mirrors of our emotion and what we project — whether we know it or not. Even the most subtle cues are glaringly obvious to our children who pay attention to our every move, word and emotion.

Lastly, if you have even been considering the possibility that your son or daughter could benefit from help, find it. This pandemic has certainly exposed the gap in mental health care and the lack of funding that we have in the United States for the care needed. In a good year, we lack the providers and resources to care for those in need, let alone during a national crisis. But do not let this stop you from calling your child’s physician, therapist, psychologist or even taking your child to a hospital emergency department during a time when you believe that your child needs help. It can make the difference. So, start the conversation at home — it is worth it.

Dr. John P. Shand is medical director of psychiatric services at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.