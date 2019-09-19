Difficulty trusting others, irritability, anxiety, hypervigilance, depression, changes in eating or sleeping patterns, feeling disconnected, keeping to oneself, using harmful substances, overworking.
These symptoms and others may be the result of trauma. According to the National Council for Behavioral Health, trauma is “an event, series of events or set of circumstances experienced by an individual as physically or emotionally harmful or life-threatening with lasting adverse effects on the individual’s functioning and mental, physical, social, emotional or spiritual well-being.”
Someone who has experienced trauma may feel these effects soon after the trauma happens, or perhaps not until months or even years later. Trauma affects each person differently. What one person finds traumatic may not bother someone else.
If you or someone you know has experienced trauma, whether during childhood or later in life, the good news is that there are things you can do to help yourself as well as to help others.
Here are some actions that can help promote healing after trauma:
— Talk about what has happened with people you trust who will listen and be supportive.
— Make decisions for yourself about what to do. Others may offer advice or even try to tell you what to do, but it’s important to be in charge of your own choices.
— Stay physically healthy and strong. Eat nutritious foods, get plenty of sleep, practice mindful breathing, exercise and avoid unhealthy activities like excessive drinking, smoking, eating junk food or other things that compromise your health.
— Follow daily routines to provide structure and some predictability in your life.
—\!q Think about things you are grateful for, perhaps even making a daily list. Researchers have found that practicing gratitude can help overcome depression and anxiety by changing the brain.
— Get outdoors and enjoy nature, volunteer or do something to help someone else, play with a child or a pet, write, read a good book, learn something new, build or make something, play or make music, sing, dance, paint or draw.
If someone you know has experienced something traumatic, your responses can either be helpful or harmful. Avoid minimizing, invalidating or questioning their experience or feelings about what has happened. Don’t assume you know what they need or try to tell them what to do. Don’t say things that shame or blame the person for what has happened or how they’ve responded.
Instead, let them know they’re not alone. Listen, and be present and tuned into their needs. Acknowledge and validate their feelings about the situation. Reassure them and offer a sense of hope that things can get better and they can heal.
Traumatic experiences can erode an individual’s sense of personal power and control. You can help someone regain a sense of control by offering choices and asking them what they need and what would be most helpful. Traumatic experiences may also make it difficult for someone to trust others. Be sure to follow through on anything you offer to do and be a trustworthy and supportive presence.
Just as people respond differently to traumatic experiences, what works to help one person to heal may not be right for someone else. Don’t impose your own opinions, expectations, timetable or thoughts about how you think you would have handled the situation. Each person’s journey to healing will be different.
When you support others who have experienced trauma, their stories and their pain can affect you. This “vicarious trauma” might leave you feeling overwhelmed, anxious, helpless or unable to stop thinking or worrying about the other person’s situation. It’s important to take good care of yourself when accompanying others through their healing journey.
Good self-care is akin to what flight attendants advise on airplanes: In the event of an emergency, put on your own oxygen mask first before trying to assist someone else. Caring for yourself includes many of the practices mentioned earlier in this column.
Above all, maintain a sense of hope. Whether you or someone you know has experienced trauma, we all have the capacity for healing even after horrific and terrifying events.
As the psychiatrist, neurologist and Holocaust survivor Viktor Frankl wrote, “Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms — to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.”
Melanie G. Snyder is a trauma-informed specialist at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.