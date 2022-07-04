This is a story about an unusually valued four-legged animal.

The Scribblers attended part of the annual RiverFest, which took place June 25-26. We picked up a centennial booklet called “Farthest East,” published in 1963. It described the burning of the Columbia-Wrightsville bridge in the summer of 1863. The bridge burning halted the progress of Confederate forces at the easternmost point they reached during the Gettysburg campaign.

At the end of the booklet is an anecdote taken from Confederate Gen. John B. Gordon's informative and entertaining “Reminiscences of the Civil War.” Gordon's brigade marched from York to Wrightsville. To stop Gordon's soldiers from crossing the Susquehanna River to Columbia, Union forces burned the bridge — an action partially reenacted Sunday night.

The anecdote, as printed in the booklet, is mostly correct but leaves out some interesting details. This column item is based on Gordon's original text.

Gordon's troops needed extra horses. They took a mare from a “Pennsylvania Dutchman.’’ The mare's owner protested directly to Gordon that “You be's got my mare.”

Gordon explained that Union troops were stealing Confederate horses and he was only trying to “balance accounts.” When the “Dutchman” insisted that he should be paid, Gordon offered Confederate money or an IOU, which were vociferously refused.

“He pounded me with expletives in so furious a style that, although I could not interpret them into English, there was no difficulty in comprehending their meaning,” Gordon said before reporting the few words he did understand.

Said the “Dutchman” to the general: “I've been married, sir, t'ree times, and I vood not geef dot mare for all dose voomans.”

Describing himself as an “admirer of woman (sic)” as well as a “great lover of fine horses,” Gordon yielded to the mare's owner's “genuine and acute plea” and returned the animal.

As many as 750,000 soldiers died of wounds or disease during the Civil War. Many more were maimed. Countless civilians suffered death and destruction of property.

But, once in a while, man's humanity to man overcame war's rude wreckage.

Another Columbia bridge

Walking through Philadelphia's Fairmount Park recently, the Scribbler found another Columbia Bridge. This one is on the Schuylkill River, not the Susquehanna.

The Columbia Railroad Bridge in Fairmount Park is the third crossing at that site. The first bridge was built by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the Philadelphia & Columbia Railroad, which connected Philadelphia with Columbia in 1834.

(That was the same year that the Philadelphia & Columbia constructed a bridge across the Susquehanna at Columbia. Rail cars crossed the river on that bridge until it was burned to prevent General Gordon's soldiers from crossing it in 1863.)

The Philadelphia & Reading Railroad bought the bridge over the Schuylkill in 1851. The railroad built a replacement bridge in 1886 to carry increasingly heavy freight traffic.

The current concrete arch bridge over the Schuylkill was constructed in 1920. It carries CSX Trenton Subdivision rail lines. Seven arches span the Schuylkill, which is a puny river compared with the Susquehanna.

The Columbia Bridge at Fairmount Park is not nearly so graceful as the concrete 28-arch bridge built across the Susquehanna in 1930. The local crossing is formally named Veterans Memorial Bridge, but most people refer to it as the Columbia Bridge.

If you want to see a bridge called “Columbia’’ that does not cross the Susquehanna, drive to Fairmount Park. The bridge is near the prominent statue of Philadelphian John B. Kelly Sr., the Olympic rowing champion and father of the Princess of Monaco.

