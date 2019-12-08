Do you have that friend who is always late? The friend says he is going to meet you at a certain time, but you just know it’s going to be later than he said.
I’ve learned how to decipher the secret code of text messages from a chronically late person. When he says “leaving soon,” it means he just woke up. And when he says “almost there,” it means he just jumped in the car.
I’ve had my share of moments when I was running late and made a person wait. I’ve also been the one waiting on someone who is chronically late and found it’s hard not to let past experience impact present expectation.
The quality of our life is determined by the quality of our relationships. When relationships are healthy and life-giving, life is just better. However, when relationships are unhealthy and full of chaotic drama (either intentional or unintentional), it can lead to painful loneliness. When it comes to relationships, being offended is inevitable, but staying offended is optional. How can we live in a world of offense without staying offended?
The Apostle Paul wrote a beautiful description of the most excellent way to live — defined by what love actually means according to the teachings of Jesus rather than by the world we live in. Paul wrote, “Love is patient and kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self seeking nor easily angered. Love keeps no record of wrongs” (1 Corinthians 13:4-5).
Ignoring “wrongs” does not eliminate them, so Scripture shows the way to deal with them. It is the decision to walk in forgiveness.
Forgiveness is a foreign concept to our human condition, which is why it is a path that must be learned and chosen. It’s choosing a way of living everyday life so that when an offense comes, you already have decided how you will respond. But there is a deep part of all of us that does not want to forgive. We can feel like we’re giving up the right to vengeance or excusing the wrong that has been committed. Forgiveness is simple to understand yet not as easy to follow.
There is a difference between forgiving and excusing. Excusing means to overlook or ignore, pretending there is no impact from an offense. Forgiving doesn’t mean we store the offense into an account but, instead, we cancel the debt owed to us.
Forgiving is not excusing a wrong but choosing where to focus. We can hate the wrong but still love the wrongdoer. Forgiveness is a decision, but rebuilding trust takes time. You can extend grace to someone but still keep your distance. Grace can abound in your heart, but boundaries protect it.
Why is forgiveness so important? Because it protects yourself from the temptation of bitterness and resentment.
Jesus was our example of this radical forgiveness. Hanging on the cross, he looked at his accusers and the soldiers who nailed him there while they were gambling for his clothes and said out loud, “Father, forgive them for they don’t know what they are doing.”
Why did he say this? No one was asking for forgiveness. No one was sorry for what they had done. Jesus, who was fully God and fully man, was protecting himself from the temptation of bitterness and resentment. If he would not have extended forgiveness at that moment, he may have resented the very people he came to save: sinners like you and me.
When we understand that God’s love was displayed through Jesus’ death on the cross for our sins, we understand that we will never forgive anyone of more than what God has already forgiven us.
It changes our perspective on people who have caused us hurt and pain. It enables us to pray for them to know God and to follow his will. This perspective will keep hurt from poisoning our hearts and teach us what love actually is — “it keeps no record of wrongs” (1 Corinthians 13:5).
When we choose this way of love that Paul outlines, we will experience the reality that forgiveness doesn’t fix the past, but it restores hope for the future.
Matt Mylin is a pastor at Worship Center, a Lancaster church. Email: mattm@worshipcenter.org.