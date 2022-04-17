Buzz, buzz. You hear your phone go off. Do you pick it up? More likely than not, you will. Before you know it, you’re enveloped in a world of eye-catching captions, high-profile personalities and lavish lifestyles. The bandwidth of information hits fast and it hits hard. One or two hours pass, and you’re in a rabbit hole.

So, how do you disconnect?

Social media is extremely addicting, and this addiction plagues most teenagers, as they consume, on average, a mind-boggling nine hours of entertainment media a day, according to a report by Common Sense Media.

Meanwhile, a 2009 study by Stanford University showed that multitasking between social media and regular-day tasks cuts efficiency.

As a teenager myself, I understand the pressures that these social platforms have on both myself and my peers. They can waste your time and negatively impact your mental health.

Nonetheless, you don’t have to surrender yourself to that reality. There are many steps you can take in daily practice to limit the problems of social media and reconnect with real life. Turning off notifications on your mobile device is a good first step. Opening a push notification is like opening Pandora’s box. By turning them off, you can limit distractions.

Giving yourself an allotment of time can prove to be extremely beneficial. Cutting your screen time by 10% can be a good place to start. Though it will test your self-discipline, being overall more conscious of your screen time can be counted as a win.

Eliminating the use of technology before you go to bed can make it easier to fall asleep, and eliminating technology right after you wake up in the morning can increase productivity.

Most importantly, in order to be able to separate from social media, you need to live a “real” life. Going to the gym, taking nature walks and hikes, playing board games and having in-person conversations are good ways to detach.

Just remember: Social media doesn’t run the show, and if you apply yourself, life can become much more meaningful.

Ivan Tejada is in the 11th grade at Warwick High School.