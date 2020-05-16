Today’s health crisis has taught us many important lessons, but here is perhaps the most important of all: Our medical professionals need more support. They need additional resources and flexibility to do their jobs effectively. We must empower them to meet any challenge that comes their way, both now and in the future.

What does flexibility look like? Taking advantage of technological advances, such as telemedicine, would allow doctors to serve patients remotely. Telemedicine leverages the internet and video calls to increase access to care and reduce costs, boosting patient satisfaction at the same time. And for hazards like COVID-19, it is a vital component in slowing the spread of infection.

Pennsylvania is one of only eight states without a comprehensive legal structure governing telemedicine operations. That prevents providers from fully investing in the service and offering the savings and convenience to patients. Unfortunately, a legislative attempt to provide such a framework —Senate Bill 857 — was vetoed last month by Gov. Tom Wolf.

While the telemedicine bill represented a huge potential step forward for Pennsylvania’s health care sector, this isn’t the end of the road. Wolf and state legislators should work together to prioritize patients over politics and hammer out an effective comprehensive telemedicine reform now.

Beyond telemedicine, there is still more to be done to relieve medical professionals who are stretched too thin, specifically primary care providers. In Pennsylvania, there are almost 1,000 potential patients for every primary care provider. Empowering additional professionals to meet this demand will set up existing providers to succeed — without demanding inhumane sacrifice and unending work hours —and significantly bolster the medical workforce.

Thankfully, Pennsylvania has already taken some important steps to allow more care providers to do what they do best — and that should be applauded. Policymakers lifted restrictions on the number of hospitals in which a physician can practice, expanded access to telemedicine, allowed out-of-state health professionals to practice in Pennsylvania, and empowered pharmacists with greater flexibility to serve those in need.

One problem: Many of these changes are temporary. Once the curve of the COVID-19 contagion has flattened, these barriers are likely to rise again. That has to change.

To meet current demand, pharmacists are now able to offer basic immunizations, write prescriptions in certain circumstances, and diagnose basic minor illnesses. If pharmacists can help meet the needs of their communities now, why should they be forced to stop after COVID-19?

Likewise, the narrow scope of practice laws, such as those in Pennsylvania, are shown to reduce the number of practicing nurse practitioners and physician assistants in the medical field. Both of these positions require advanced degrees, equipping professionals to provide basic care.

This is a valuable resource that will bolster our health care system’s resiliency in the face of this crisis and beyond, but state regulations stand in the way. While Wolf temporarily expanded scope of practice and improved licensing flexibility for both nurse practitioners and physician assistants, there is more the state Legislature can do to ensure Pennsylvania is always prepared, no matter the situation.

Temporary measures are wise, but making them permanent would be even wiser.

Senate Bill 25, sponsored by Sen. Camera Bartolotta, and House Bill 100, sponsored by Rep. Jesse Topper, would allow these medical professionals to take on some of the workload borne by doctors. These bills would free up physicians to focus on the most urgent cases and expand health care access for all.

The reality is, medical professionals include more than physicians, and each of them has unique training that can help address patients’ needs. Empowering them through expanded scope of practice and telemedicine not only puts us on firmer footing in the near term but positions our health system to overcome any challenge Pennsylvania may face in the future.

Ashley Klingensmith is state director for Americans for Prosperity — Pennsylvania. Steve Bloom is vice president for the Commonwealth Foundation.