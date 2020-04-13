We have known about it since it hit China, but we passed it off. Nothing must shake the economy, we thought. We have it under control, we thought. We’ll close the borders, we thought.

Viruses are sneaky. They hide in us like soldiers in a Trojan horse, waiting to jump from person to person. Some are affected by the virus, some not. Trouble is, the unaffected can pass it along in its quest for a vulnerable person.

The best procedure is to test the whole population to find the virus’s hiding places. To do that you need a huge supply of testing material. We were, and still are, grossly unprepared. It is like sending soldiers into battle without an idea of how the enemy is deployed — every soldier’s nightmare scenario.

We do have some preparation. There are lessons from the Spanish flu pandemic of century ago. Chief among them: Be truthful about what is happening. We are just starting to get that one right. It is difficult to get people to commit to a strategy — stay home, for example — if they do not have an accurate picture of why that strategy is so effective. (It reduces the spread of the disease.) Large gatherings are a playground for any infectious disease. We need to close the playground.

Both the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations had to deal with infectious disease crises. They were important learning experiences. Whether the lessons learned were consulted is another question. It seems they were not, for which we pay a price.

Health systems and hospitals take seriously the need for pandemic planning. They are not unprepared, but it is likely that better federal planning and cooperation are needed, especially regarding equipment supply chains. Glitches are apparent.

Pandemics kill many people. They leave scars on the souls of many more. My family survived the 1918 pandemic quite well. My parents survived. All my aunts and uncles survived. Three of my grandparents survived, though my father’s father died. Dad was 10. His older brother once said he thought Dad was the most affected by his father’s death. It was not something Dad talked about, but I have no doubt that all his family had some degree of soul-scarring. COVID-19 will leave its own tragic legacy. We’d like to limit the soul-scarring.

To accomplish that we need to stay apart, shelter in place, avoid gatherings. For this, we’ll pay a social-emotional price and an economic one. If we do not, we’ll pay a moral price in deaths and scarred souls. As the old knight guarding the grail said in “Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade,” we must choose wisely.

What can help us get through this very difficult period in our lives? The apostle Paul is not my go-to source of psychological suggestions, but in his writing there are several things worth noting and practicing. In his letter to friends in Philippi, he wrote: “I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances” (Philippians 4:11). That indeed is a challenge for all of us, especially now.

Contentment is something to be learned, and Paul has some ideas that can help make the adaptation. In his letter to the church in Thessalonica, he offers this triad of advice: “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances” (1 Thessalonians 5: 16-18).

Fortunately, he does not suggest giving thanks for all circumstances. The combination of rejoicing, praying and thankfulness helps us identify and focus on the good that is in our situation. The bad can, at times, slam us in the face and threaten to hijack our attention. The more we redirect our attention to what is on the positive side of the ledger, the better off we are.

We have to respect the realities as well, or we’ll be overrun. We are limited. We are not helpless. The challenge is to focus on what we can control.

Europe has seen its share of war. The Thirty Years’ War (1618-48) remains one of the longest and most brutal conflicts in human history. Religious, dynastic, territorial and commercial issues contributed to the conflict.

Martin Rinkart was the bishop of Eilenberg, Germany, during the war. A walled city, Eilenberg became a refuge but also a cesspool of filth, famine, pestilence and disease. The city was sacked three times. Rinkart and another clergyman in town were kept busy ministering to the people and burying the dead. When the other clergyman died, Rinkart was left to tend the flock. He conducted up to 50 funerals a day, including one for his wife. In the plague year of 1637, he led over 400 funerals.

Somehow in the middle of all this death and destruction, he managed to write a considerable number of hymns. The hymn “Now Thank We All Our God,” later set to a chorale by Johann Cruger, has lasted through the years.

Rinkart's voice rings out from the depths of a dark, dark time approaching 400 years ago. Perhaps the second verse resonates most directly to us now:

O may this bounteous God

Through all our life be near us,

With ever joyful hearts

And blessed peace to cheer us,

To keep us in his grace,

And guide us when perplexed,

And free us from all ills

Of this world in the next.

From under the rubble of destruction, disease and death soars a hymn of thanks and praise, a sign of hope in troubling times.

What is your song of hope? The chorus in your mind and heart may contain millions.

From our places of refuge: “Let us sing!”

Bruce Wittmaier, Ph.D., is a retired clinical psychologist, a sometime writer and speaker, and a resident of Lancaster city.