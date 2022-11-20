At the age of 16, Sally finally gets her first job at her local grocery store. She is ecstatic because she is one step closer to joining the “real world” and becoming a young adult.

Sally is always on time, does what is asked of her and is always a team player — all things that are expected out of an employee.

Yet, even after Sally begins to work full time, she gets paid less than her male co-workers. She gets fewer benefits, such as paid vacation or insurance. Sally even gets harassed.

Sally isn’t real. But her experience is very real for many women in the workforce.

First, women are at a much higher risk of sexual harassment at work than men. Data from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission tells us that 78.2% of sexual harassment charges between 2018 and 2021 were filed by women.

Another survey, published by Urbanic & Associates, shows that nearly 3 in 4 sexual harassment claims go unreported in the workplace.

Even more shockingly, a survey from ABC News and The Washington Post reveals that, according to victims who have reported their assault, 95% of men go unpunished.

One of the clearest examples of discrimination is the wage gap. Women work in many different environments, from office jobs to child care centers to construction sites to physician offices. So why is it that they still get paid less than their male peers?

Data collected by the Bureau of Labor Statistics tells us that, in 2020, women made 82 cents to every man’s dollar. That might not seem like that much of a disparity. But over time, those 18 cents add up to major wage losses. This pay gap exists in nearly every profession.

A more subtle form of discrimination is undervaluing women’s contributions. In many companies, ideas generated by women aren’t valued or taken seriously. Women are talked over, interrupted and cut off. This can create frustration and resentment.

A report by McKinsey and leanin.org found that 50% of women get interrupted in meetings. This report also found that 38% of ideas thought up by women are stolen.

This can affect a company’s productivity because it discourages women from contributing input.

If you are an interrupter, practice active listening. This means that all of your attention goes to the person who is speaking until that person is completely finished. If you do accidentally interrupt, which does happen, stop and let the person continue talking.

Gender discrimination and harassment at work are real. You might ask what we can do to stop things like this from happening. For starters, if you see something, say something. Don’t be a bystander and turn a blind eye. Hold others accountable for their actions. And be mindful of your own actions at work. This goes for both men and women. You must hold yourself accountable first if you wish for change.

Elizabeth Herrold is in the 12th grade at Conestoga Valley High School.