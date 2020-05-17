Recently, a close friend of mine showed me a traditional Japanese art form known as Kintsugi, the art of repairing a broken vessel with a golden lacquer. The finished product is a beautifully mended piece of pottery that emphasizes the brokenness of the pot through a glistening paint.

We discussed the process of creating such a magnificent and thought-provoking piece of art and its relevance to this season of our lives. The pot is first broken with a hammer, an instrument of change, into a handful of pieces. Then, the pieces are adhered together like a puzzle with a golden lacquer. After this, you are left with dainty streams of gold weaving around the pot, showing where it was broken but then put together more beautifully than before.

About Generation Z(eal) Generation Z(eal) is devoted to the opinions of young Lancaster County residents. The page takes its name from Generation Z, to which students ages 24 and younger belong. In this section, we amplify the voices of this county’s young people on issues that are of concern to them. Each Generation Z(eal) section is devoted to students from local high schools, public and private, as well as local colleges. Today’s section features the opinion writing of students from Warwick High School and Franklin & Marshall College.

In this season of uncertainty, questions without answers, anger and fear, I believe I, along with everyone else, represent that broken vessel. This novel coronavirus wrecked us.

As seniors, we were all looking forward to the momentous events that we thought defined senior year: prom, National Honor Society inductions, senior exhibits at the art show, final sport seasons, musical concerts and graduation. It was all gone before we could comprehend it. So yes, for a time I believe we all were broken — and some may still be in that state — but that is not the finished product.

The next step in the process of Kintsugi is to rebuild from the rubble. For me, this means taking the pieces of myself that I have been given — the disappointment, sadness, confusion, but also the resiliency, hope, strength and faith — to rebuild myself from that broken state into something more whole, more beautiful, and more adaptable to change. This process may be quick for some, yet laborious for others, and despite our need to stay distant, it is important to not leave them to rebuild on their own. With that, I have been encouraged to not rush through this process of rebuilding, but rather to be gentle with my pieces and give them space to find their place.

The final step of this process is the application of the golden lacquer to the cracks and broken areas of the pot, or ourselves. I believe this golden glue has shown through so brilliantly despite our current circumstances: the birthday parades; signs for seniors to congratulate us; the booming symphony of applause for health care workers and those on the front lines; the heartfelt meetings between relatives or teachers and students; and simply the love that people are pouring out onto others throughout the world. This gives me hope and reassurance that this virus will not crush our deep-rooted spirit of goodness.

Personally, my gold is many things. It is realizing that exercising improves my mental health. It is going on bike rides with friends 6 feet apart. It is having honest and raw conversations with my family. It is seeing myself grow and thrive through circumstances that may have wrecked me a year ago. And it is seeing my resiliency grow and trusting the strength that I know is in me.

So yes, this virus has broken us into pieces, but luckily the process is not finished there. We will reconstruct ourselves through grace, patience and kindness, into golden-laced, stunningly fractured vessels.

Hannah Zartman will graduate — in a virtual commencement ceremony — from Warwick High School on June 9.