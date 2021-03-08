For Republicans, the only goal must be to win back the U.S. House and Senate in the 2022 midterm elections.

That should be easy. In November, even though Donald Trump was not reelected president, the down-ballot races boded well for the GOP’s future. But we Republicans are not acting like we want to win anything. So where do we go from here?

Of late, Republicans have separated themselves into several distinct groups, each with a different attitude and view.

For one group, retribution is the goal. These enthusiastic Trump supporters, distressed by the seven Republican U.S. senators who found Trump guilty in his second impeachment trial, are in a very unhappy mood. While the Republican Committee of Lancaster County did not pass a vote to censure Sen. Pat Toomey, other local committees did. The Pennsylvania Republican Party rebuked, rather than censured, Toomey.

The other senators who voted with Toomey to convict Trump were subjected to a variety of admonishments, as was, most notably, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. It began to look like an inquisition.

This is very serious. A very large group of Republican voters, numbering in the millions throughout the United States, are similarly angry. They continue to challenge the validity of President Joe Biden’s election, wrongly insisting victory was “stolen” from Trump in November.

In other words, the fight goes on and many solid Republicans are on the proverbial chopping block.

However, this group was also very supportive of Trump’s policy accomplishments, which will continue to motivate their interest in Republican candidates.

In my view, the best route for them to honor Trump’s legacy is through a strengthened and committed Republican Party. The thought of a third party to advance Trump leadership would be a disaster for both Trump and the Republican Party. A third party would ensure a decade or more of Democratic control of our government.

Then there are the millions of loyal Republicans who voted for Trump while holding their noses and were shocked and dispirited by the actions of those involved in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, which was incited, in part, by the words and actions of then-President Trump.

This group firmly supported and celebrated the policy gains achieved in Trump’s four years as president. It stands ready to support Republican candidates who embrace these accomplishments and desire to implement even more such conservative legislation. I am a member of this group.

A lifelong registered Republican voter, I served about 20 years as a Republican committeeman in four different states. And, in 1992, I ran unsuccessfully for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Yet another group includes Republicans and independents who were totally turned off by four years of Trump’s words and actions, especially in the months leading up to the November election. His declaration that the only way he could lose the election was by fraud won him no new supporters and pushed away many former ones. It is reasonable to conclude that many in this group either did not vote for a presidential candidate or voted for Biden. This group likely includes most “Never Trumpers,” who moved away from the party because of Trump.

January’s U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia present another case in point. Trump’s criticism of Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republican officials in the Peach State divided the GOP electorate there, while the Democrats were united behind their candidates. This ended up giving Democrats control of the U.S. Senate.

So now what?

The Republican Party’s ability to win back the U.S. House and possibly the Senate depends on laying down the swords of retribution. No more infighting. We need to accept differences of opinion that have no bearing on common policy positions. And we need to let former President Trump know that his legacy stands upon his accomplishments and that there is no room for animosities and divisive communications.

Republicans know how to win. We need to let party leaders take charge and do their jobs. America stands to be the winner of a positive Republican platform and strategy. Our disparate groups, I believe, can come together with an agenda that focuses on gaining voters for a common cause.

The Democrats are making it easy for us. President Biden’s divisive approach — as evidenced in his “Neanderthal” remark about the thinking of GOP governors — opens the door for Republican electoral gains. And if that is not enough, Biden’s push for the $1.9 trillion stimulus will place a huge burden on our grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Can Republican leaders come together, walk through the open door and ensure House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s retirement and perhaps Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s, too?

This is within our grasp.

Stuart Wesbury, a professor emeritus in Arizona State University’s School of Health Administration and Policy, is a resident of Willow Street. He has a Ph.D. in economics and business administration. He is a former community member of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board.