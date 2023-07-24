OK, let's try this.

Let's close off Penn Square to vehicular traffic on a Sunday night in mid-summer.

Let's encourage residents to set up lawn chairs in the square, just as they do now on Sunday nights for music programs at the Long's Park Amphitheater.

Now, let's invite the most famous pianist in the world to play on a Steinway temporarily installed in the square.

This idea sounds a little crazy today. It certainly sounded crazy 50 years ago.

“Many people said you can't have Van Cliburn playing in the square. That's unheard of,'' says Robert Vaux Roop, founder of the Lancaster Summer Arts Festival in 1963 and originator of the “crazy'' idea that Harvey Lavan Cliburn Jr. could perform in Penn Square on Sunday, July 29, 1973.

But Roop would not be deterred. He told Lancaster Mayor Thomas J. Monaghan what he wanted to do. Monaghan replied with a question: “When do you want to do it?''

So Roop contacted Cliburn's booking agency. Cliburn accepted the invitation. What was then Commonwealth National Bank in the square's southwest quadrant agreed to pay $7,500 for the concert.

Done deal.

In the summer of 1973, Cliburn was a phenomenally popular 39-year-old pianist who had won the first International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow in 1958. That was a political as well as musical victory. Americans added a notch to their Cold War guns.

A tall, thin Texan who had begun playing the piano at age 3, Cliburn continued playing virtually until his death 10 years ago. In 1973, he was still performing and recording regularly with major orchestras.

Getting Cliburn to add Lancaster to his busy big-city schedule was a major coup for Roop.

“When he won the Tchaikovsky Competition, I thought it would be wonderful for him to come here and play in the square,'' says the 95-year-old Roop, who lives in Holtwood and continues to create the collages he has made for much of his life.

Roop waited 15 years and made his wish come true.

Police estimated 6,000 to 7,000 music lovers filled Penn Square that near-perfect July night in 1973. Most brought folding chairs and arranged them in neat rows. Others watched from windows in the Griest Building and Fulton National Bank.

They listened intently as Cliburn played pieces by Brahms, Beethoven, Debussy, Schumann and his favorite composer, Chopin, on a stately Steinway beneath a striped tent.

Cliburn later said he had not performed outdoors before in the United States, although he had done so in Europe. The outdoor concert in Lancaster had “a certain intimacy, an uncommon quality,'' he said.

Following the concert, Cliburn moved to President James Buchanan's home at Wheatland for a small post-concert reception. Cliburn, Roop and local officials dined on the mansion's front lawn.

“Everybody told me he was so hard to deal with,'' Roop comments, “but I thought he was a nice guy.''

Cliburn would not eat before the concert, Roop recalls, but asked for a steak dinner afterward. When he cleaned his plate, Roop asked him if he wanted seconds.

“He took them,'' Roop says. “So he ate two dinners. He said he had never been offered seconds before.''

