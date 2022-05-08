Every day, we have direct access to a screen, whether it be a phone, watch, computer or some other device. These screens emit blue light that can lead to blurry vision, headaches and lack of sleep.

The problem isn’t just the screens, but the amount of time spent looking at the screens. This leads to questions about how much is too much and if it’s possible to change the amount of blue light we absorb.

A Harvard study regarding blue light found that with 6 1/2 hours of blue light exposure, our natural melatonin is suppressed for twice as long as compared to green light, a natural light. This exposure also messes up circadian rhythms.

Melatonin is a hormone that is created in response to darkness, in order to help you sleep.

Exposure to blue light at night will greatly reduce the amount of melatonin that is produced, which causes you to stay up longer and not get the sleep you need.

Your circadian rhythms are your natural alarm clock, and if blue light affects them, you run the risk of oversleeping or undersleeping.

Depending on your screen’s brightness, eye strain can occur within minutes. You can change settings to reduce the amount of blue light that your screen gives off. This is a temporary solution, but can help tremendously if you have to use a screen all day.

It is recommended that if you are using a screen all day, you take a break every 30 minutes or so. This can help you focus, and it puts less stress on your eyes.

You should try to pay more attention to how much time you spend using devices that emit blue light. Setting limits can help you greatly with your everyday life. It is recommended to have no more than two hours of screen time outside of work or school.

You can take simple steps to reduce screen time, such as setting time limits on devices or not having a TV in your room.

In our modern world, it is super hard to live without a screen of any sort, but this doesn’t mean we can’t do better. There are many ways to limit screen time and exposure to blue light, which will increase your productivity and give you a better night’s sleep.

Tyson Kilgore is in the ninth grade at Warwick High School.