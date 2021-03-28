My husband and I lived in Jefferson County, Colorado, from 1978 to 2009. A Wikipedia page listing the number of shootings in Colorado shows there were five between 1993 and 2007. The one below didn’t make that list but the second most certainly did. It makes all the lists.

April 28, 1995, Littleton, Colorado: I’d planned to stop at the nearby grocery store on my way home from work, but a co-worker rushed into the break room and announced, “There’s been a shooting at Albertson’s.” An investigation soon determined that the gunman had killed his estranged wife and the store manager, and had wounded a woman in the parking lot. But his first victim had been the officer responding to the scene, Sgt. Timothy Mossbrucker, who left behind a pregnant wife and five children.

April 20, 1999, Littleton, Colorado: While at my job in Denver a co-worker came into my office and told me, “You’ll probably have a tough time getting home. There’s been a shooting near your neighborhood and the police have set up roadblocks.” The scene of this crime was Columbine High School. Twelve students and one teacher were fatally shot.

Last Monday’s King Soopers mass killing of 10 people in Boulder already has been added to that Wikipedia list.

We moved to Pennsylvania in 2009. While driving east on Route 30 we passed a billboard posted by Nickel Mines Mennonite Church. “Nickel Mines. Isn’t that where ...” My husband finished my sentence for me: “It’s everywhere.”

In the United States, that’s the sad fact.

There are no safe places anymore. Schools, churches, movie theaters, concerts, grocery stores and our own homes provide no sanctuary from “mass casualty events” and “active shooters.” We have all become prey.

The killers often wear bulletproof vests or other tactical gear. Perhaps we should all wear them — and helmets, too, as shots to the head are always likely.

Do we all need to be armed as well? The deck seems stacked against us. Why should the aggrieved and the dangerous continue to have an advantage? If some of us can open-carry, shouldn’t all of us? If the need to inspire fear, look tough, shoot something for dinner, invade a statehouse or the U.S. Capitol should arise, we all want to be prepared. The need for self-protection is often used as an excuse for individual arsenals but the evidence seems lacking that this is necessary, as even well-trained police officers fall in the line of duty when responding to mass shootings.

I thought if members of Congress ever became victims of gun violence surely then minds would be changed, but U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords was shot and seriously injured at a constituent event in January 2011 in Tucson, Arizona, and her colleagues responded with sympathy but no real action. And U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise recovered from his wounding in June 2017 at a congressional baseball game practice and seems unmoved by his experience. Expanded background checks are opposed by members of Congress and the leadership of the National Rifle Association, but not NRA members.

As the measures currently in place seem ineffective, these are the questions that should be asked of people seeking to buy firearms, in addition to name, address and previous criminal convictions:

1. Is any particular grievance affecting your proposed gun purchase today or are you just mad at the world?

2. Does any particular institution, ethnic group, commercial establishment, recreational facility, government building, entertainment venue or private residence inflame your passions?

3. How many people do you plan to murder and would you like assistance with your choice of weapon or weapons?

Gun-toters love to quote the Second Amendment. The NRA cited it in a tweet after Monday’s shooting in Boulder. I don’t believe the founders intended for this amendment to be used by angry men — it’s mainly angry men — to justify murdering their fellow citizens. The founders also couldn’t imagine the types of firepower the inheritors of their revolution would have readily available.

I would like to point out that the Declaration of Independence predates the Constitution, and the Declaration states that we are endowed by our “Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Notice that life is listed first. Our government was founded to protect the lives of all citizens first.

Every time we experience yet another shooting — and there will always be another shooting — we must accept that this is the way we live now. At some point, it may happen to you or someone you know.

July 16, 2012, Ocala, Florida: The bodies of an 82-year-old-man and a 79-year-old woman are found in their home three days after they were last seen by neighbors. The woman died of a gunshot wound to the head. The investigation concluded that the man had shot his wife, then himself.

That woman was my mother.

Gayle Ray is a former registered nurse, bookseller, Gettysburg volunteer and lifelong student of history who resides in Lititz.