Lancaster is known internationally as a “hub for refugees” because of organizations such as Church World Service that have relocated people fleeing oppression in their home countries.

So notes Jo Napolitano in “The School I Deserve” (Beacon Press), a book about a successful lawsuit brought in 2016 by six teenage refugees who argued the School District of Lancaster was not following state and federal laws mandating their continuing education.

Napolitano does not overemphasize the irony of a haven for refugees declining to educate them properly. She lets the facts make her case.

An immigrant from Colombia who overcame an impoverished upbringing to become an award-winning journalist in this country, Napolitano writes passionately about the Lancaster decision because she knows how important education was to her life and career.

Although the School District of Lancaster admitted no guilt in eventually settling the lawsuit, it followed court orders in substantially altering the way it accommodates refugees, especially older teenagers.

U.S. District Judge Edward G. Smith heard testimony from the refugees and their lawyers and counter arguments from the school district’s attorney in the summer of 2016.

Represented by the ACLU and other groups, the refugees argued they were not provided with an appropriate education. They did not learn English at McCaskey High School before turning to other subjects. Instead they were sent to Phoenix Academy, an alternative school where they were pressed to graduate on an accelerated schedule, whether or not they learned to speak English — or learned anything else for that matter.

This arrangement, the plaintiffs’ lawyers argued, ran counter to state and federal laws guaranteeing a free public education to all children ages 6 to 21.

The school district’s attorney countered the McCaskey/Phoenix system was working well and, in any case, was not open to question by people outside that system.

Judge Smith ruled in favor of the refugees, noting their treatment likely was a violation of the federal Equal Education Opportunities Act. His decision was upheld on appeal. The school district settled the case in March 2017.

The terms of settlement require the district to send refugees to a Newcomer Program at McCaskey. The program teaches students English before enrolling them in other classes, either at McCaskey or Phoenix. The settlement applies to all refugees, not just the six who sued. There are other stipulations.

Napolitano clearly empathizes with the refugees. They fled their countries in fear and ran into an educational brick wall here. The lawsuit demolished that wall and Napolitano chronicles the immigrants’ improved lives on the other side.

She spotlights two of the refugees who filed the lawsuit. One has graduated from McCaskey and is enrolled part-time in a community college on her way to a career in nursing. The other has graduated and is working full time, hoping one day he will have sufficient funds to go to college.

“While they might arrive in the States penniless or nearly so,” Napolitano says of refugees in general in her introduction, “they are not worthless. They have all the potential one might hope for. All they need is a chance.”

