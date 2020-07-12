I had this recurrent problem growing up. Whenever I felt like letting my voice be heard, there was something holding me back.

I feared being judged, being perceived as dumb, and the possible physical and verbal actions of others. This made me a shy and closed-off person, one who preferred going along with what others said, rather than conveying my own opinions.

There was one high school experience that made me realize how wrong I was and that I needed to change my ways. I was so busy taking notes in my last-period class that I was running late for my after-school UNICEF club meeting.

As I rushed through the halls, I heard shouting from around the corner. I slowly approached the commotion and witnessed something dreadful. A group of three seniors was crowded around a sophomore. He lay on the floor as they kicked and cursed at him. Unable to move, the boy was in tears, yelling desperately, “STOP, PLEASE STOP!”

As I stood there, I started to sweat. I didn’t know what to do: tell the administrators or keep silent? I worried that, if I told, I would be known as a snitch and the seniors would come after me, too. Afraid of becoming a target myself, I said nothing and continued to my meeting. Although I felt the pull to go back and intervene, I took one final look but then turned away.

Once I had chosen, there was no going back. For the next few days, I felt ridden with guilt. I could not look at my classmate in the eye without being reminded of what had occurred.

Over the following days, I reflected on what had happened. I imagined being my classmate, looking for someone to speak up for me. I realized that, in my life, I had always had that someone who would answer my call for help, someone who understood what I needed even when I didn’t explicitly ask for aid.

I had acted selfishly and failed as a potential active bystander. I was too concerned with the consequences, too ignorant to discern the power I had to lend a helping hand. I began to understand how hard it is to be a person who stands up for others. I wanted to become that person who’s unafraid of what others think. I came to the conclusion that I needed to face my fears. In order to do that, I joined public speaking clubs to help me claim my power.

After this experience, I learned how to speak up for myself and others. Some months later, on a summer day, I witnessed a group of students my age harassing another teenager on the street for being Latina. This time I stopped what I was doing and approached to confront the perpetrators. At first, I was scared — scared that the aggressors would ignore me, scared that they would continue doing what they were doing.

I hesitated but then focused on the good I would do if I stood up for her. All the fear went away as I managed to find the courage to speak up. I took a deep breath and let my words be heard. I told the students that they shouldn’t act this way and they should respect others no matter their race and ethnicity. I spoke with such control and did not let any fear conquer me.

Hearing the strength of my tone, they backed up and then left. The teenager stood speechless before thanking me. Although it was a small step, my action prevented a potentially more serious danger.

Looking back, I am so grateful I learned from my error and took charge of my own mistake. I was able to improve and become a better person, not only for myself, but for those around me.

I encourage everyone to find their voice and not be afraid to speak up and speak out.

Glorimar Jaramillo just completed her first year at Franklin & Marshall College.