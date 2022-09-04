When I was young, I lived and taught school on the Navajo Nation (Dinétah, in the language of the people whose land it is) in Kayenta, Arizona. I would walk my German shepherd Abby every afternoon.

We would hike to The Toes, a huge rock formation so named because it looked the top of a foot sticking out of the sand. One day, I decided we would change our route and take a narrow path between The Toes and a steep-sided arroyo (or creek). Walking along, I was absorbed as ever by the blue sky and red rocks of Monument Valley to my right. Luckily, my attention switched back to the path in time to notice the large rattlesnake I was about to step on. My weight had shifted so far forward onto my left foot — which was in the process of coming down on the snake — that it was impossible for me to reverse my momentum. With an agility I no longer possess, I sprang off my back foot over the top of the snake. In the short time it took for this to happen, my dog had looped around to my side, and we stood together watching a very angry snake coiled and ready to strike, the noise of its rattle breaking the silence of a desert afternoon.

I didn’t want to hurt the snake so I kicked some sand in its direction, hoping it would leave the path, which was our only way back home. That didn’t have the desired effect. Still coiled, it came toward me at a speed I wouldn’t have guessed snakes could go. Abby started to move to intercept it — she would have killed it to protect me and probably gotten bitten — but I grabbed her collar with my left hand and picked up a rock with my right. The snake wasn’t the only one mad at this point. Its raised head was the size of a small clenched fist, and I threw my rock as hard as I could at it. I missed, but the stone struck its body down by the rattle.

Chastened, the snake uncoiled itself and slunk down the side of the arroyo. Abby and I walked home.

‘Survival of friendliest’

Not surprisingly, I recall this incident vividly. It was not only one of the few times in my life when I felt in any actual danger from a wild animal, but there was also something ancient and archetypal about it. There I was, confronted by an old enemy with an old ally by my side, and I settled the issue like any Paleolithic man — I picked up a rock and threw it.

Scientists have established that our relationship with dogs is ancient — they are by far the oldest domesticated animal. Extrapolating from the fossilized remains of two dogs that lived during the Neolithic period, researchers now estimate that the date of dog domestication was roughly 20,000 to 40,000 years ago — even older than previously assumed.

Evolutionary geneticists have also established that all dogs — whether a toy poodle or a German shepherd — share an ancestor with the gray wolf.

We don’t exactly know how wolves came to be domesticated but there are at least two possibilities.

One is that we instigated the process; our ancestors found some abandoned wolf puppies or an injured wolf — like in the 2018 movie “Alpha” — and decided to adopt them. The problem with this thesis is that humans might have balked at bringing such a large carnivore into their homes.

Scientists are now leaning toward the “self-domestication” theory. Inquisitive wolves found it advantageous to hang around the camps of hunter-gatherers to supplement their diet with food scraps. Somewhere along the line, the dogs and hunter-gatherers discovered this relationship could be mutually beneficial; after all, both groups hunted in packs. Humans had the advantages of large brains and nimble hands that could make tools that could bring down prey at a distance. But in many ways, these nascent dogs were the superior animal: They were faster, had better hearing and — perhaps most amazingly of all — had a keen sense of smell they could rely on to track animals.

Petroglyphs at Shuwaymis in Saudi Arabia reveal how the dogs’ advantages were put to use. More than 8,000 years old and believed to be the oldest images of domesticated dogs, they show men and dogs hunting together. Some of the dogs are pictured taking down gazelles and ibexes — animals that a human could never catch. There is one picture of a bowhunter surrounded by 13 dogs. Two of the dogs are connected to him with lines that appear to be leashes.

The dogs are pictured as individuals with their own markings and genders.

Significantly, the dogs carved into the rocks at Shuwaymis have shorter snouts than wolves and curly tails, rather than long, straight ones. This tells scientists that the people in the petroglyphs were interested in making their wild wolf dogs a little tamer.

A long-running Russian study that involved breeding foxes on the basis of their genial temperament resulted in the friendlier foxes having shorter muzzles and curlier tails. Scientists speculate that these same changes occurred as humans selected dogs on the basis of their temperament. Instead of the Darwinian imperative of survival of the fittest, Duke University evolutionary anthropology professor Brian Hare has noted that dogs “evolved through natural selection. ... It was the advantage of being a wolf that was friendly and able to approach humans.” He describes this as “the survival of the friendliest.”

Dogs and humans developed an attachment that was based on something more than usefulness. In fact, they began to adore each other. Modern science has revealed that both dogs and humans produce the chemical oxytocin — a hormone associated with feelings of well-being that facilitates parent-child bonding — when they look into each other’s eyes.

According to the Journal of Archaeological Science, archaeologist and veterinarian Luc Janssens examined a 14,000-year-old fossil — a jawbone of a domesticated dog — and found evidence in its teeth that this ancient dog contracted canine distemper when it was about 19 weeks old but lived until it was about 28 weeks old.

Noting the severity of canine distemper, Janssens found it highly unlikely this dog would have lived so long without humans keeping it warm and providing it with food and water. The people who cared for this dog would not have known about oxytocin — they would have only known their puppy was desperately ill and they didn’t want it to die.

Family dogs

When I got married, I inherited a big golden retriever named Jed. My wife had spotted him when he was a puppy abandoned alongside the road. A lover of animals, she was not going to let this little gold dog — who had the bottom half of one ear bitten off — go homeless. By the time I met him, Jed had grown into a big handsome animal who had a heart that was even bigger than he was.

Jed loved everyone, but he loved his family the most. I have pictures of him indoors with the kids when they were little. They are playing with him, hugging him and sometimes even sitting on him. When we moved to Marietta, Jed and his buddies could get outside more often, and that suited everyone. He especially liked playing in the snow. We got an old leather dog harness from somewhere and discovered that Jed loved to pull the kids on their sled — so much so that he wagged his tail every time we got it down from its hook. The kids’ favorite destination for a Jed sleigh ride was the Waldorf school they attended a few blocks away, where they arrived to cheers from their classmates.

Around the time he turned 11, Jed developed some difficulty breathing on our walks. I took him to the vet, who found cancer had spread throughout his lungs. As his breathing became more labored, it became obvious it would soon be time to end his life. The problem was what to tell the kids about it. He had been a warm reassuring presence throughout their lives, and that presence was going to be taken away. We finally decided we all needed to say goodbye to him.

On his last day, we laid him on a blanket in the living room and the four of us gathered round to stroke his fur and whisper to him what a good boy he was.

Pennsylvania author Agnes Sligh Turnbull wrote, “Dogs’ lives are too short. Their only fault, really.” I’m reluctant to admit Jed had any faults at all, but if he did, that was the only one.

The house itself seemed to miss Jed’s loving presence. Not one to let her kids be sad for long, their mom started searching for another dog to share our lives and found a German shepherd/retriever mix who was born in a nearby barn. She brought her home at Christmastime and named her Moxie because she had so much energy. Still missing Jed, I couldn’t let myself get too attached to her at first, but the kids didn’t suffer any such hesitation. Soon the house — as well as the yard and the woods — was filled with their yells and laughter as Moxie chased after them.

Superpower of dogs

People continue to make use of the unique abilities of dogs and their willingness to use them on our behalf. They still help us hunt by tracking, pointing and retrieving and we have learned that their prey instinct can be sublimated to herd animals instead of hunt them. Dogs have become such intimate companions that we trust them to guide us and be the ears for someone who cannot hear and the eyes for someone who cannot see. We continue to explore the possibilities inherent in their capacity to identify the slightest of scents. It’s been known for some time that dogs can use their noses to detect disease, and a recent experiment has revealed their prowess in detecting COVID-19. More study is needed, but if these results bear out, dogs could be used to rapidly screen large numbers of people for COVID-19 and other viruses in places like airports and stadiums.

Dogs may have a wonderful sense of smell, but their superpower lies elsewhere, and we are now beginning to utilize this gift in a more intentional way. After the Uvalde school shooting, which left 19 students and two teachers dead, teams of service dogs from all over the country came to the small Texas city to console those affected by the tragedy, especially those children present when their classmates were murdered. Lutheran Church Charities came with eight golden retrievers who serve in its K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry.

These comfort dogs also had responded to the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre. Tim Hetzner, president and CEO of Lutheran Church Charities, and his dog Howe were part of the team that went to Newtown, Connecticut. He told ABC’s “Good Morning America” about Howe’s interaction with a child who attended Sandy Hook Elementary. “Howe looked up at the boy, got up, walked over to the boy, rolled into his legs and the boy came down on top of him. They just laid there. After about 10 minutes, the boy lifted up Howe’s ear and told him everything that happened in that classroom. Parents started crying because it was the first time the boy had talked in four days. First time and it was a dog.”

In a famous letter to the congregation at Corinth, Greece, St. Paul stated that the greatest virtue is love and he characterized its true nature. We have become wise enough to realize dogs can embody the attributes of love explained by St. Paul, and when terrible things happen, we have learned to send in the experts, knowing they will be patient, they will be kind, and that their love can bear all things, endure all things. They can’t put back all the pieces of shattered lives but they will try. They will counter the unfathomable hate that was directed toward traumatized children with the inexhaustible love that seems to be the birthright of their species.

Sometimes myths are the best way of getting at the truth. An origin story that has been attributed to the Ojibwe people goes something like this: As the Creator made each type of animal, he put them down on a vast plain. When the first human was finally created and placed down, the earth started to shake, and the plain was divided by an ever increasing rift that began to separate man from the other animals. Seeing that the distance between it and the human was rapidly growing, the dog chased through the panicked animals, reached the edge of the gulf, and jumped to the other side. It didn’t quite make it. The human saw the dog struggling to hold on and — grateful not to be alone — came over to help the dog up.

That’s the truth, isn’t it? A long time ago, dogs chose us to domesticate them; they have been helping to civilize us ever since.

Jeffrey L. Hudson is a retired teacher and a Marietta Borough Council member.