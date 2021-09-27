So, COVID-19 has killed more Americans than the 1918 Spanish influenza — previously the deadliest disease in U.S. history. The Spanish flu killed an estimated 675,000 Americans. COVID-19 has killed nearly 700,000 — a tad more than two of every 1,000 residents of the United States.

The population of the country in 1918 was about one-third of its population today, so the societal impact of nearly 700,000 deaths was greater a century ago.

The impact of the 1918 flu in Lancaster County — which had a population somewhat larger than one-third of today’s — was greater, too.

Just over 1,100 Lancaster County residents have died of COVID-19, according to the county coroner and the U.S. Census Bureau. That is about two in every 1,000 of nearly 550,000 residents.

The Lancaster Intelligencer’s daily death count totaled 603 at the end of the two-year pandemic in 1919. Those deaths represent just over 3.4 of every 1,000 of the county’s 174,000 residents.

Here’s another way to look at those statistics. In a mythical Lancaster County town of 10,000 residents during the current contagion, 20 people would have died. In the same-size town during the Spanish flu, 34 would have died.

Of course, the current pandemic is not done, so let’s move along.

A long way from clocks

Anyone who follows the sales of tall-case clocks knows the Gorgas family name. The early American Gorgases, who mostly lived in Lancaster County and vicinity, made some of the best clocks in America in the 18th century.

The Scribbler mentions this subject because Mike Leichliter, of Millersville, has provided information about some of the Gorgases’ 19th-century descendants.

Leichliter’s son, Noah, is a 2019 graduate of the University of Alabama. The Leichliters have traveled to the university’s Tuscaloosa campus. There are two “Gorgas” buildings there. One is the Gorgas House, a museum devoted to the Gorgas family members who lived there from 1879 to 1953. The other is the university library.

The Gorgases in Tuscaloosa descend from John Gorgas, who settled in Germantown in 1688 and began making clocks. John’s son, Jacob, moved to Ephrata and became the most distinguished of the family’s clockmakers. Two of his sons and two grandsons also made clocks.

Jacob Gorgas had another grandson, Josiah Gorgas, who led a distinctly different life from his clock-making relatives. He was born in 1818 at Running Pumps on the Dauphin County/Lancaster County border, just north of Elizabethtown. He graduated from West Point and married Amelia Gayle, the daughter of a former governor of Alabama.

Gorgas joined the Confederate army in 1861 and became chief of ordnance in Richmond. He kept Virginia armies supplied with arms and ammunition. He was promoted to brigadier general in 1864.

Following the war, Gorgas returned to Alabama. In 1878, he became president of the state university. As his health failed, he was appointed librarian. When he died in 1883, his wife took over that role. The library is named for her.

The Gorgases’ oldest son, Dr. William C. Gorgas (1854-1920), is best known for making the connection between mosquitoes and yellow fever and malaria during his work in Florida and Cuba and during construction of the Panama Canal.

William Gorgas was president of the American Medical Association in 1909-10. He was surgeon general of the U.S. Army from 1914-1918.

The Gorgas family traveled a long way from making tall clocks in Ephrata and Running Pumps to fighting Yankees in Virginia and mosquitoes in Florida.

