Mennonites have long opposed slavery. Mennonites in early America disowned slave-owning members of the church. Quakers with Mennonite associations were among those who signed the 1688 Germantown petition against slavery, America’s first anti-slavery document.

So Ray Martin, who has a Mennonite background and still identifies with the church, “assumed we were clean on this issue.” That is, he believed that his family had not enslaved anyone. But while doing some genealogical research on the Sauder branch of the family, he discovered a surprise.

“One of my ancestors, Adam Stock, of East Earl, was listed as owning one ‘Negro,’ ” says Martin, who grew up in New Holland and now lives in McLean, Virginia. “He wasn’t Mennonite, though. He was Reformed. From a census record, we think the enslaved person’s name was Cato.”

Local tax records of 1789 name Stock (listed as Adam “Stark”) as owning one slave. This slave, “Cato,” was among 348 enslaved Africans in Lancaster County enumerated in the 1790 census.

Martin says he and his family now recognize “the heightened awareness and discomfort we feel in trying to be good citizens and Christians when we realize that in our own family history, we have a slave owner.”

Adam Stock (1745-1825) emigrated from Germany and settled in East Earl Township. He married Elizabeth Miller, and they raised nine children. Stock was a prosperous businessman and farmer. He worked as a blacksmith, operated a distillery and owned land in Strasburg Township.

Though Stock was a member of the Reformed church, some of his descendants married into the Mennonite church. Some of these descendants, including Ray Martin; his sister, Mary Sauder Martin Zehr, of Lititz; and her daughter, Karen Zehr, of Arlington, Virginia, provided most of the information for this column. The Zehrs are Mennonites.

They have a fair understanding of who Stock was. They are curious to learn more about Cato. They wonder if he has descendants. “The nearby Welsh Mountain area was home to many escaped slaves and former slaves,” says Karen Zehr. “Could his descendants have lived there?”

Meanwhile, they face a deeper concern. As Karen Zehr puts it, “How do we acknowledge our history and make amends in the age of Black Lives Matter?”

The family worries about more than their slave-holding ancestor. They are troubled by the discriminatory past of New Holland, the town they all grew up in. Martin says no Black people attended his school. He remembers “being sort of afraid of the Blacks who lived on the Welsh Mountain.”

Martin and his sister have elaborated on these remarks on the website of the sociologist James W. Loewen, author of the book, “Sundown Towns: A Hidden Dimension of American Racism.” Loewen’s website lists New Holland (lanc.news/nh_sundown) as a “probable” sundown town, that is, a town where no Blacks were permitted to live.

Mary Zehr commented on Loewen's website: “I never recall seeing a Black person in (New Holland) in my growing up days. ...”

Exclusion of Blacks from communities, whether by community consensus or deed restrictions, seems to be diminishing in these days of greater awareness about systemic racism. But Martin and Zehr family members, knowing that an ancestor enslaved someone over two centuries ago, believe they have more personal work to do.

They suggest a coping resource: Coming to the Table. TABLE is an acronym for Taking America Beyond the Legacy of Enslavement. The organization aspires to heal the wounds of slavery and racism. It has a Lancaster-Lebanon chapter, which lists local meetings at comingtothetable.org/organizer/pa-lebanon-lancaster.

