Dear Dr. Scribblerlot:

I’ve been researching the history of Hiestandville, where I live here in West Hempfield Township, and have found it is one of several local small towns that got their start by someone who laid out a town plot and then sold it by way of a lottery.

But I’ve yet to find exactly how these lotteries worked. Did you have to buy a “chance” to participate? Did winners of the lottery then get their pick of lots or were they assigned by the land owner? Or did you buy a “chance” on a particular lot and wait to see if your name was picked?

Dennis Snyder

West Hempfield Township

Dear Dennis:

Many lots in America’s early towns were sold by lottery. Lottery winners had a chance to buy a lot at a reasonable price. Meanwhile, a property owner could sell a mass of lots all at once.

So, yes, a person did buy a “chance” to participate in a town lottery. As with all lotteries, some participants did not win anything.

A lottery winner did not get to choose the lot, but drew the number of a specific lot. Some lots were preferable to others, so a premium was attached to those lots.

The selling of lots in Millersville in 1761 is a good example of how the system worked. Town founder John Miller laid out 5-acre building lots on 300 acres. Then he sold tickets to the lottery for 10 pounds each.

But the drawer of a ticket for a lot with a “Big Brick House” would have to pay Miller an additional 50 pounds above the 10-pound base price. The person who drew the lot with an existing still paid an extra 15 pounds to make liquor quicker.

Every lot purchaser also had to pay 3 shillings per acre in rent each year, according to Millersville’s bicentennial history, published in 1961.

But all town lotteries did not work precisely the same. Sometimes the property seller paid the lottery winner a premium for an exceptional lot.

For example, Martha Tyzenhouse, an archivist at LancasterHistory, found an article in the Lancaster Intelligencer and Journal indicating how an 1813 lottery worked in Millport, Warwick Township. The person who drew Lot No. 1, which included 23 acres and a mill, also received $6,000 in cash. Jackpot!

Dear Dr. Scribblerstore:

I have seen old photos of the Woolworth Building, which I thought were beautiful. My question is when and why was it destroyed? In my view, it was a travesty to Lancaster’s history and appearance.

Wendy Taylor

West Lampeter Township

Dear Wendy:

Frank Woolworth opened the first successful five-and-10-cent store at 170 N. Queen St. in 1879. That success prompted construction of the Woolworth Building you are talking about, Wendy. It opened in 1900 at 21-27 N. Queen, where Isaac’s Restaurant is today.

Designed by prominent Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban, the building was five stories tall — a “skyscraper” at that time. The first floors sold merchandise. Offices occupied the upper stories. A rooftop garden, vaudeville house and restaurant capped the building. Two gold-domed towers rose 45 feet above the roof.

Woolworth’s masterpiece began to decline in the 1930s. The rooftop closed and office workers vacated the upper floors. The partially used building became too expensive to maintain.

In 1949, the Woolworth Company demolished the expansive building and replaced it with a “modern,” run-of-the-mill, two-story Woolworth “five and dime.” That building and its popular mezzanine restaurant closed in 1997.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.