Dear Dr. Scribblerbugman:

I was driving along Route 896 and saw that several houses south of Strasburg have proud (and pretty cute) signs noting they are located on “Grasshopper Level.” It “wondered” me where that name came from.

Is that section of road called Grasshopper Level because the road is flat, like a grasshopper’s back? Or was there some kind of plague of grasshoppers back in the day that mowed down the fields near 896?

Cindy Stauffer

Lititz

Dear Cindy:

You have provided the two explanations generally offered for the naming of Grasshopper Level. Norris and Donna Gridley have heard the same explanations repeatedly during 18 years of living on Georgetown Road, the flat highway that runs along the Route 896 ridge and eventually rises toward Gobbler's Knob.

(Since you are “wondering,” Cindy, Gobbler's Knob is a hill just past the intersection of Georgetown and Belmont roads. Turkeys apparently gobbled incessantly up there at one time.)

The Gridleys live in the Georgetown Road house with the first “Grasshopper Level” sign out of Strasburg. Until recently, they operated a bed and breakfast called “Misty Meadows.”

“We talked with a man in his 90s who died 10 years ago and lived here all of his life,” says Norris Gridley. “He didn’t know the origin of the name.”

Beverly Lewis, the popular novelist, stayed with the Gridleys and mentioned “Grasshopper Level” in “The Covenant,” one of her tales about the Old Order Amish.

The late Dr. Henry Wentz traveled that stretch of road while visiting patients. He featured some of those patients in his medical memoir “Patients are a Virtue.”

Neither writer said anything about the origin of the name “Grasshopper Level.”

One might think that the Georgetown Road ridge, from which one can see for several miles across largely Amish farmland to the north, was named for the long back of a grasshopper.

But that’s not what the newspaper record suggests.

Multiple news stories claim the area took its name from an unusual infestation of grasshoppers — not on the ridge itself but on Pennsylvania Railroad tracks running about three miles north of the ridge.

The most complete newspaper version of the story appears in Col. Edwin Jeffries’ obituary in the March 29, 1899, edition of the Lancaster New Era. Jeffries had begun working for the Pennsylvania Railroad in 1839.

The obituary reprinted the explanation for the naming of “Grasshopper Level” that Jeffries had taken from an 1896 history of the railroad.

Jeffries claimed that one season the grasshoppers were so numerous that their hind legs wore fence rails smooth as the insects crossed from one side to the other searching for greener pastures. When crushed on metal rails, the bugs made a slippery mess.

“During the season the pests were so thick on the rails in the vicinity mentioned that the engines with their trains were stalled, so that to make any progress it became necessary to have men precede the trains and pour sand upon the tracks,” Jeffries reported.

Local newspapers reprinted this basic story several times. A 1924 version suggests that Pennsylvania Railroad workers sanded the slimy rails as early as 1834.

To the Scribbler's way of thinking, this tale explains why that stretch of railway was named “Grasshopper Level,” but does not sufficiently explain why the designation extends to a long, level ridge three miles to the south.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.