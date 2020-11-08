Did you notice the price of food skyrocketing during the COVID-19 shutdown? Have you ever seen pictures of bare shelves and empty warehouses? You may think to yourself, “Why is this happening, and what does this mean for me?”

Because of COVID-19, all forms of agriculture have taken a huge financial loss. Higher prices may be one thing that comes to mind, but there is more to consider. You may have heard that the government is paying farmers to destroy their products, which is untrue. Crops were being dumped but not because farmers were being paid to dump them — it was because they had no places to send them.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, crop selling prices dropped significantly for corn and soybeans. This meant less money returned to farmers, which resulted in less product being offered, and then in supermarket prices skyrocketing. But why? It’s called supply and demand.

Take for instance, the dairy industry. Because of COVID-19, restaurants and schools were shut down and the dairy supply chain was disrupted. Cows don’t have a shutoff valve like your garden hose. Cows keep producing milk and farmers keep shipping, despite the fact that processors have nowhere to send it. The farmers are told by the company that buys their milk that they have to dump it. There is little the farmers can do, and it is difficult to fight against the processors and bottling plants because they are under contract.

Other areas of the agriculture industry were hit just as hard by COVID-19, which is a sad reality. During the shutdown, the amount of production went down because of a disrupted supply chain. Some farmers found they couldn’t afford to operate any longer. Some farm owners suffered from mental health issues or even took their own lives, which is extremely unfortunate and depressing.

One thing is known that will help this dire situation: You can support your local farmer, no matter what they may produce. Buy local. Go to a nearby produce stand. Remember this when you notice higher prices at the grocery store.

Clayton Craig is in grade 10 at Solanco High School.