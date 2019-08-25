Let me tell you a story.

In June, we received an op-ed from John Koons, an Elizabethtown College graduate student and outreach director for the Pennsylvania Federation of College Republicans.

The op-ed was a critique of the progressive organization Lancaster Stands Up, and a defense of GOP Congressman Lloyd Smucker.

It was on a local subject of interest to our readers, so we added it to the queue of op-eds we planned to run. It wasn’t particularly time-sensitive, so my aim was to edit and fact-check it — as we do with all pieces — when time allowed, because it needed some work. Claims need to be verified; sources need to be checked; context may need to be added; sometimes, columns need to be made more understandable to the general public.

This is the nature of our business: Sometimes we get an op-ed that addresses a pressing matter, so we work to get it into the paper quickly. It helps if that op-ed is well-written and scrupulously factual. Several variables — timeliness, newsworthiness, whether we need a conservative or liberal column to balance the Opinion section on a given day, whether the op-ed requires a great deal of fact-checking — determine which op-eds are published and when.

We want the LNP Opinion pages to reflect the concerns and thoughts of all Lancaster County residents regardless of creed, political affiliation or status. But no op-ed is guaranteed publication.

Letters to the editor are restricted to 250 words. It’s harder to find space for a 750-word column — that’s a significant piece of newsprint real estate, one that no individual, political party, organization or movement can claim as its own. That is a point we apparently have not made clear enough.

Because on July 31, the Republican Committee of Lancaster County published an unsigned “press release” on its website asking that the Koons op-ed be published “immediately.” The local GOP accused LNP Opinion of sweeping conservative viewpoints “under the rug.” The party accused us of treating Congressman Smucker unfairly by “continually” publishing letters “mischaracterizing” him.

And, shamefully, it characterized LNP — a locally owned newspaper that just celebrated its 225th anniversary — as a “Fake News corporation.”

Smucker email

Days later, the Smucker campaign sent out a mass fundraising email linking to the GOP “press release” and accusing LNP Opinion of “media bias.”

Signed by Smucker, the email asked why LNP hadn’t published the Koons op-ed “exposing Lancaster Stands Up.” And then Smucker answered his own question: “I think it’s clear that they have no interest in exposing this radical socialist group, instead they continue to attack Republicans and the values of the 11th congressional district.”

This email — titled “Fake News right here in Lancaster” — landed in local Republicans’ inboxes Aug. 6.

Ironically, that was just two days after an op-ed written by Smucker was the lead, above-the-fold column in the Sunday LNP Perspective section.

Clearly, we don’t balk at publishing the viewpoints of conservatives.

Conservative voices

Indeed, as I pointed out to folks with whom I discussed this matter (I’m always willing to talk), the LNP Opinion section had published in just the previous two months a dozen op-eds written by local conservatives (in addition to the slew of columns penned by conservative syndicated columnists).

These local columns included a June 23 op-ed by Smucker; op-eds on June 14 and July 26 by Republican state House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler; a July 17 op-ed by Republican state Sen. Scott Martin; a June 19 op-ed by an attorney with the Pennsylvania Family Council and Independence Law Center; and June 17 and July 11 op-eds by Stuart Wesbury, a conservative who formerly served as a community member of the LNP Editorial Board (who also writes in today's Perspective).

Far from censoring conservative voices, we’ve sought them out. The task gets ever harder as nationally syndicated conservatives — such as George Will, Jonah Goldberg and, last week, even Cal Thomas — write critically, sometimes harshly so, about President Donald Trump.

To ensure we have a balanced mix of conservative and liberal columns in our Opinion pages, we track them on a gigantic whiteboard in our office — in red ink for conservative, blue ink for liberal and green ink for other. I asked for that whiteboard for the express purpose of keeping us accountable. Deputy Opinion Editor Chris Otto and I check it frequently to make sure that neither the blue nor the red overwhelms the other.

Letters to the editor

It is harder to track letters because we are blessed — and I mean that sincerely — with so many of them. Some of them are critical of Smucker, yes, but they are mostly written by the congressman’s constituents.

Last week, Zachary Peirson, Smucker’s deputy chief of staff, emailed me to complain that we had published a letter from a Lebanon County resident criticizing the congressman.

I emailed Peirson back to say that I cannot bar noncounty residents from commenting on Smucker, and that members of Congress — think controversial Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for instance — are subject to commentary from all Americans.

We don’t censor criticism of elected officials. And we certainly don’t censor conservative voices, as Smucker implied in his campaign fundraising email. The central mission of LNP Opinion — to provide a forum for lively, civil discourse — is meant to amplify, rather than silence, voices.

A note: Criticism of elected officials — in letters to the editor, for example — isn’t automatically uncivil. Taxpayer dollars pay for their salaries and benefits; such criticism comes with the job. The First Amendment guarantees the right of citizens “to petition the government for a redress of grievances.” Such petitioning can take many forms — including writing letters to the editor in the local newspaper.

The conclusion

We at LNP/LancasterOnline are accustomed to criticism; we can take it. And when it’s constructive, we try to learn from it.

But levying false charges of censorship, bias and “fake news” — and using those spurious charges to raise funds for one’s campaign — is a cynical political ploy. (Unfortunately, LNP isn’t the only newspaper experiencing such attacks.)

By the way, we published the Koons op-ed Aug. 13 (and, because the matter had become newsworthy, we published, three days later, the vetted and edited op-ed that Lancaster Stands Up submitted in response). We published Koons' op-ed not because Smucker and the GOP pressured us to do so — but because it finally was in shape to run, with edits having been approved by the writer.

This saga was a matter of workflow — not a conspiracy.

Suzanne Cassidy is the Opinion editor at LNP. Email: scassidy@lnpnews.com. Phone: 717-291-8694. Twitter: @SuzCassidyLNP.