In the mid-1700s, Amish families fleeing persecution in Europe settled in what is now Berks and Lancaster counties.

The Amish in Berks County were known as the Northkill settlement, named after the Northkill Creek in the northwest corner of the county.

The Amish in Lancaster County were known as the Old Conestoga settlement, named after the Conestoga River. Their community stretched across northern Manheim Township and into Upper Leacock Township, approximately from Lancaster Airport, through the village of Oregon, to Leola.

The Berks community was the first in the New World, begun in 1736. The Lancaster community, settled a year later, was second.

But in 1757, during the French and Indian War, Delaware Indians attacked the Berks settlement, killing some settlers and taking others captive. After that, the community slowly dissolved, its members moving to the greater safety and better farmland of the Old Conestoga settlement. By 1800, the Berks settlement was gone.

The Old Conestoga settlement flourished, however, its families becoming the foundation on which Amish communities throughout Lancaster County and North America grew.

The individuals in that first surviving settlement numbered in the low hundreds. Now, about 1,200 Amish in 250 households live and farm on that same land. And an estimated 350,000 Amish live in 31 states and four Canadian provinces, many tracing their roots back to Lancaster County.

In December, a three-judge Commonwealth Court panel told Manheim Township officials that their predecessors failed to properly consider the impact of the proposed Oregon Village mixed-use development on surrounding historic resources. The development would consist of about 550 apartments, condos and houses; a mega-grocery store; a 300-seat restaurant; a shopping center; and a six-lane highway.

The court ordered the present board of commissioners to do what a previous board had not — evaluate the project’s impact on surrounding historic resources.

Now those officials face a critical issue: Determining what historical resources should be considered in their review:

— Will they look at the development’s impact on the single bed-and-breakfast building whose owner took the issue to court?

— Will they look at the impact on the village of Oregon, a historic community with many 18th-century buildings?

— Will they look at the impact on the surrounding farm community, still the home of the oldest surviving Amish community in North America?

It’s quite possible that the present board will repeat the mistake of their predecessors. Already they have ruled against hearing any new testimony from local history experts. They have decided to consider only the limited testimony that the previous board permitted.

Still, throughout this month the township commissioners having been taking a fresh look at testimony from past public hearings to determine what historic resources surrounding the project they should consider and what impact the development would have on those resources.

If they are thorough, they will have looked at the testimony of Donald Kraybill, the Elizabethtown College professor who is one of the world’s foremost experts in Amish history and culture.

Kraybill clearly testified that the proposed housing/shopping center complex and six-lane highway would disrupt and potentially force the end of the Manheim Township Amish settlement.

A neighboring Amish farmer said he could not imagine how buggies, horse-drawn farm equipment or children walking to school could safely move through their community with a development the size of the Belmont shopping center in the middle of it. He feared it would “push us out.”

County residents concerned about protecting their Amish neighbors and preserving their historic farm community should contact the Manheim Township commissioners before they take up the matter at their June 28 meeting. Their email addresses are readily available at tinyurl.com/mtcomish.

The commissioners do not allow the opinions of non-township residents at their meetings. But when these elected officials are considering approval of a massive suburban project in the heart of the birthplace of the Amish in America, it is a matter of countywide, state and national concern. The board should know of that concern.

All five township commissioners — four Republicans and one Democrat — campaigned as supporters of farm preservation. Their actions on this issue will test their commitment to those campaign promises.

Will they be heroes who preserve the birthplace of the Amish in America? Or will they be the governmental agents who enable its destruction?

Ernest J. Schreiber is a retired executive editor of the Intelligencer Journal/Lancaster New Era/Sunday News, predecessor of LNP | LancasterOnline.